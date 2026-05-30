Newman baseball battles until final out in 3A Belvidere Regional final, falls 9-7 to Boylan

Even though things weren’t going Newman’s way for most of its Class 3A Belvidere Regional final matchup with Rockford Boylan, the Comets still fought to the end and brought the tying run to the plate in a 9-7 loss to the Titans.

Trailing 9-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Newman had one last rally before a groundout ended the game.

The Comets’ comeback was denied during a contest in which they had four errors and left the bases loaded on three different occasions.

The Indians (23-14) struck early and never trailed after scoring four times in the first inning. Newman finished the season 27-3 after falling short of earning its first regional title in 3A after being pushed up a class.

“You’re not always going to get it to go the way you want it to go,” said Newman starting pitcher Evan Bushman. “That’s baseball. Little mistakes add up here and there. We didn’t play our best game today, but I’m still so proud of us.”

Boylan took advantage of some errors and tough ground balls, scoring three unearned runs against Bushman and taking a 6-0 lead through three innings. The Indians tacked on two more runs against Michael Morse in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth. Garret Matznick pitched a scoreless seventh.

Newman loaded the bases in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning and scored only once. The Comets had the bases loaded with just one out in the fourth before their No. 2 and No. 3 hitters flew out.

“It’s one of those times when you’re trying your hardest and things just don’t go your way,” Garet Wolfe said. “We’re never done until the final out, and we showed that.”

Tyson Williams and Drake Cole reached base to start the seventh before RBIs from Matznick and Ashton Miner made it 9-5. A Wolfe sacrifice made it 9-6 and Michael Morse’s two-out RBI triple brought the tying run to the plate before a groundout ended things.

“We never gave up, and I think that’s my favorite part of this team,” Bushman said. “You never really thought you were out of the game until it was over.

“We always gave it our best until the end.”

The Indians advanced to face Wheaton Academy in Wednesday’s 3A Sycamore Sectional semifinal. It was their first regional title since 2019.

Boylan used four different pitchers in the win, scattering nine hits and eight walks with three strikeouts. They also hit four batters.

“We just didn’t play clean today,” Newman coach Kenny Koerner said. “It was not a good day to have a bad day today. I think it does speak though to the run that we’ve had and just how lucky you have to be at times to get through games like this.

“Hats off to Boylan, I thought they played well today.”

Matznick said his team could have won if it had capitalized a bit more.

“I think that teams know, especially the teams that have played us, we’re always going to fight back,” he said. “We’re never out of the game. A lot of postseason takes luck, and today we just did not get lucky with many things.”

Six different Indians had RBIs as Boylan out-hit Newman 10-9.

Wolfe led Newman with four RBIs, including a two-run home run in the third inning.

It has been quite the run for the Comets the last four years after three straight state trophies - one in 1A and two in 2A. Newman has gone 103-27 the last four years. The 27 wins this season were just one short of the program high.

“It’s been amazing, the run that we’ve had,” Wolfe said.

Matznick will continue his baseball career at Illinois Valley College.

“It’s been great, the past four years,” Matznick said. “Way more than I ever dreamed of when I came to Newman. It was just incredible.”

Koerner is especially thankful for this year’s seniors.

“It’s a tough one for me,” he said. “Just really thankful.”

Although the Comets weren’t able to earn some new hardware, they still won a postseason game in 3A for the first time.

“Winning a 3A baseball game, I think that’s the first 3A game we’ve won for any sport at Newman,” Bushman said. “I’m just nothing but proud of us.

“It didn’t turn out the way we wanted to. But you know, that’s baseball, that’s life.”