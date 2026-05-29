Sterling announces return of Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive June 2

A Union Pacific employee that works on the Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 stands in front of the train during its whistle stop on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Sterling Marketplace. The train is making a return trip on Tuesday, June 2. (Alexa Zoellner)

Sterling is preparing for the return of the Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive and, with it, is issuing guidance on where visitors can park.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, Big Boy 4014 will stop in Sterling at the Avenue B railroad crossing. This area is adjacent to the Sterling Farmers Market. The locomotive and train will stop for about 30 minutes.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, the city has released a guide to event parking, viewing locations, accessibility services and vendors who will be on site.

This is a free event and open to the public. Road closures and activities will begin about 11 a.m.

Visit the Sterling Main Street website for detailed information and a map of this information at sterlingmainstreet.org/big-boy-4014-whistlestop.

Due to the size and power of the train, Union Pacific emphasizes safety as the top priority. All attendees are required to remain at least 25 feet back from the railroad tracks at all times. This safety rule applies to all pedestrians and drone operators.

There will be barricades and police line tape designating the areas people must remain behind on both the north and south sides of the railroad tracks.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early as large crowds are expected. For real-time tracking of the Big Boy and any schedule updates, visitors can use the Union Pacific Steam Tracker.

Parking for the event will be in the Farmers Market parking lot. There are limited spaces available as the south side of the pavilion will be for pedestrians only.

Parking also will be available at the parking lots on Wallace Street to the east and west of Avenue B, and in parking lots on West Third Street near Avenue C and Avenue D. There will be no on-street parking on Wallace Street.

A designated parking area has also been established for those who need handicapped accessibility or who have special needs. This area is located on the south end of Avenue A, south of West Third Street. A city representative will be there to guide those needing assistance.

There also are street parking and city parking lots for those wishing to enjoy the downtown businesses, restaurants and establishments before and after the event.

Sterling Police Department, Sterling Fire Department and CGH EMS will have officers, firefighters, and paramedics throughout the area and venue to assist in any safety or medical need.

The police department is asking everyone who attends to only be in the designated safe areas, prepare for warm weather and follow any traffic control devices indicating closed roads or areas.