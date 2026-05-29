Dixon Ag FFA Alumni & Support Group extends appreciation for support of Dixon ag plots

The Dixon Ag FFA Alumni and Support Group is expressing its sincere gratitude to several valued agricultural partners for their generous contributions supporting the Dixon ag plots.

Special thanks are extended to Ted Rogers from Nutrien, Steward location; Jeff Dowdall from Bayer CropScience; and Chris Casper from Casper Seed Services for their generous donations and continued investment in agricultural education through the Dixon Ag Plot program.

The Dixon ag plots provide students with valuable hands-on learning opportunities, helping them gain real-world experience in crop production, agronomy and agricultural management. Support from community and industry partners plays a critical role in helping students expand their knowledge while preparing for future careers in agriculture.

“We are incredibly grateful for the commitment and generosity shown by Ted Rogers, Jeff Dowdall and Chris Casper,” said representatives of the Dixon Ag FFA Alumni & Support Group. “Their support helps provide meaningful educational experiences for students while strengthening the future of agriculture in our community.”

The Dixon Ag FFA Alumni & Support Group recognizes that partnerships with local agricultural leaders make programs like the Dixon ag plots possible and deeply appreciates the continued dedication of those who invest in the success of local agricultural education.