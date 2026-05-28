Rock Falls student receives internship award from Carthage College

The Aspire Program’s intern awards highlighted students who have gained real-world experience to complement their classroom learning.

Lydea King of Rock Falls received the Non-Profit Internship – honorable mention award for interning at Kenosha Symphony Orchestra. She was also named the Milwaukee Area College Internship Consortium Showcase Intern of the Year for Carthage College.

As part of this honor, she talked about her internship experience on May 1 at the MACIC Showcase, hosted at the Milwaukee Black Holocaust Museum.

Awards were presented across six categories: for-profit organizations, non-profit organizations, government internships, on-campus internships, research internships and clinical-based internships.