Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center opens for summer

Gurnee Park District is ready for summer! Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center, 900 N. Hunt Club Road, opens for regular season hours beginning May 30.

This summer, Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center will host a variety of special events, including Junior High Night, a family Glow Night, and an Adult Only Swim.

Guests can purchase pool passes online or in-person at the Aquatic Center, Viking Park Community Center, 4374 Old Grand Ave.; FitNation Gurnee, 1655 Nations Drive; or Hunt Club Park Community Center.

Discounted pool pass rates are available until May 31. Day passes will also be available for purchase online or at entry.

Regular season hours, which begin May 30: noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with passholder entry beginning at 11:45 a.m.; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, with passholder entry beginning at 11:45 a.m.; and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with passholder entry beginning at 11 a.m.

The Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center requires a minimum of 70 degrees in the current and forecast temperatures to open. Should low temperatures or inclement weather be in the forecast, remember to check Rainout Line for closures or delayed openings.

Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center amenities include seven waterslides, a zero-depth entry, an interactive play area, Cattail Cafe, a lap pool, a cascading waterfall feature, private pool rental space, sand volleyball and a free spray ground.

Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center Events