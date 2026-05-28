Dixon Chamber to host Legislative Luncheon featuring state Rep. Brad Fritts and state Sen. Li Arellano

Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street invites business leaders, community members and area residents to attend its upcoming Legislative Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

The luncheon will take place at the Post House Ballroom, 100 W. Second St., Dixon.

The event will feature state Rep. Brad Fritts and state Sen. Li Arellano, who will provide a recap of the 2026 Illinois legislative session and discuss key policies and issues that may impact local businesses, economic development and communities throughout the region.

State Rep. Bradley Fritts (Photo provided by Bradley Fritts )

“This luncheon is an excellent opportunity for our business community to stay informed and engaged on state-level policies and issues impacting the future of our region and local economy,” said Amanda Wike, executive director of Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street.

Attendees will gain valuable insight into legislation affecting Illinois employers and have the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials about the challenges and opportunities facing the state.

Lunch is included with registration. Registration fees are $15 for DCCMS members and $35 for nonmembers. To register or learn more, visit bit.ly/legislative-luncheon-2026 or contact the Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street at 815-284-3361.