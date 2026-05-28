Amboy observes Memorial Day, high school senior presents memorial address

Anthony Linder, a student at Amboy High School, gave the Memorial Day address at Amboy's Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on May 25. Linder spoke of the unifying force of the country coming together to honor America's fallen military. (Jeannine Otto)

The guest speaker at Amboy’s Memorial Day ceremony reminded the audience Monday that honoring the fallen can be an act of unity.

Anthony Linder, now an Amboy High School senior, was the guest speaker at the ceremony at Veterans Park in downtown Amboy.

Linder said one of the biggest lessons about Memorial Day can be unity, with Americans coming together to honor those who died in service to the United States.

“Most importantly, Memorial Day teaches us about unity. The people we honor come from different backgrounds, religions and communities. Yet they all share a common purpose – serving their nation. Their sacrifices remind us that despite our differences, we are strongest when we stand together,” Linder said.

While the Memorial Day weekend brings events like parades and get-togethers, barbecues and retail promotions, Linder said the day should be marked as a solemn time to think about what others have sacrificed.

“Memorial Day has a much deeper meaning that should never be forgotten. It is a day of remembrance for those who gave their lives to protect the freedom we enjoy every day. These brave individuals made the sacrifice so that future generations could live in peace, safety, and liberty,” he said.

Linder pointed out the different ways that Americans can honor the country’s military dead and living veterans.

“There are many meaningful ways to honor Memorial Day. We can attend ceremonies like this one, listen to veterans’ stories, volunteer to help military families or simply take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices others make for us,” he said.

Amboy High School students Jose Lopez and Logan Ketchum also participated in the ceremony, with Lopez reading the Gettysburg Address and Ketchum reading General Logan’s General Order Number 11, which established Decoration Day, later known as Memorial Day.

Musical selections, including the service anthems for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, were provided for the event by the Amboy High School Marching Clippers band under the direction of Travis Kemmerer.

Morgan Kreiser, now a senior at Amboy High School, performed taps.

The Amboy American Legion Post 453, under Commander Jack Mead, posted the colors and performed a 21-gun salute.

Father John Gow of St. Patrick Church in Amboy offered the opening prayer.