Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls track and field’s Kayla Hackbarth

Rock Falls' Kayla Hackbarth is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. She finished 13th at state in the discus with a season-best throw. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Kayla Hackbarth

School: Rock Falls

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She qualified for state after taking third in the discus at the Class 2A Mendota Sectional. She wrapped up her prep career with a season-best throw of 111 feet, 10 inches (34.1 meters) at state to take 13th. She had nine top-four finishes this season in the discus, including three invite wins.

Hackbarth is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with her after an online vote.

How did you first get into track & field? What has helped keep you in it?

Hackbarth: I first got into track and field in seventh grade. It was during COVID, so I was just looking for things to keep me busy. I thought that throwing sounded fun, and I ended up really enjoying it. I ordered a rubber discus online and would practice for hours after practice in my yard with a spray painted circle. Since then, the individuality of the sport has kept me in it. I loved the idea that I only need to focus on myself and my own personal improvement.

My family has been so supportive of me through all of high school. My dad (Paul), mom (Stacey) and older sister (Molly) have gone to so many of my events, even traveling 3½ hours to Charleston every year for state.

Have you learned anything from track and field?

Hackbarth: If there’s one takeaway I have gotten from track and field, it’s that confidence is imperative for success. I could always tell which meets I was confident and which ones I was second guessing myself. Most of the time, having confidence in myself would always end in better results.

Was there anything you worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Hackbarth: I feel that this year I was much more consistent compared to the years past. While my PR is still from my freshman year (34.5 meters), I had not even hit 30 meters until May. Even in my sophomore and junior years, I struggled to hit that mark at the beginning. This year, however, I was much more consistent all season, which I am very proud of. It’s one thing to throw a great distance once, but it’s much more satisfying to have consistent good throws all season.

Any standout highlights for you and the team this year?

Hackbarth: I would say the biggest highlight was making it to state with my friends [Ashley Rodriguez, Brenna Burlack, Miley Bickett, Kat Scott] in the 4x8. State is such an amazing experience and I’m so glad I got to share it with great people.

What stood out about this year’s team?

Hackbarth: This year’s team felt very different since I was a senior this year. I felt like I had more of a leadership role in years past. But overall, I really noticed a lot of potential in the underclassmen. Some of them really have a talent that I hope they continue to work hard at and improve.

You were able to have a season best in the discus at state. What did it mean to be able to finish your prep career like that?

Hackbarth: I was beyond excited that I threw my season best at state. I threw 34.1 meters, and I have not hit 34 meters since my PR at sectionals freshman year. I came in ranked 24th, so to leave with 13th place feels amazing. However, I do wish I could have made finals, as I was just three inches away from making it. Besides that, I am still very proud of myself for throwing a season record and making it to state all four years.

What is your favorite track and field memory?

Hackbarth: My favorite track and field memory is freshman year sectionals. I was extremely nervous coming into that meet. I was the youngest there and was surrounded by girls who were older and stronger than me. But after throwing my PR of 34.5 meters and making it to state, I felt so proud of myself. I do not think I have ever been more proud of an accomplishment than in that moment.

Rock Falls' Kayla Hackbarth throws the shot put at the Rock Falls Rocket Invite at Hinders Field two years ago. (Brian Hurley)

Any fun facts or unique stories about yourself?

Hackbarth: A fun fact is that I have drank a Bubbl’r before every single track meet in high school.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Hackbarth: I am involved in volleyball, band, student council president, National Honor Society president, BLIND, Junior Optimist and FCA. My favorite hobby is reading.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Hackbarth: I have a lot of favorite books, but I really like the Housemaid series by Freida McFadden.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Hackbarth: One of my favorite meals is chicken caesar salad, and my top restaurant is probably Olive Garden.

Kayla Hackbarth (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Favorite place you have visited?

Hackbarth: I visited Colorado this past summer and it was definitely my favorite trip ever. It was so beautiful and relaxing.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Hackbarth: I like many types of music, but my top two artists are Taylor Swift and Megan Moroney.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Hackbarth: My favorite class ever has been early childhood education at the Whiteside Area Career Center. I was in the program for two years and got so much experience with teaching. My teacher Julia Atilano is so supportive and put her all into all of her students. I was also very fortunate to intern at Montmorency with my first grade teacher, Jennifer Prevo. She, along with Mrs. Atilano, are exactly who I strive to be as a teacher. This year I was also awarded student of the year in ECE, and I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have been given to me.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Hackbarth: My plans after high school are to attend Sauk Valley Community College and major in elementary education and continue my track and field career.