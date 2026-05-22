OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center recognized among nation’s cleanest hospitals

Here are (from left to right): Mindy Hochstein, Kim Webb, Julie Koenig, Pam Mohr, Connie Grobe, Cindy Maldonado and Skye Briggs from OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon has been recognized as one of the nation’s cleanest hospitals, earning a 5‑star cleanliness rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and inclusion on Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of the 396 cleanest hospitals in the United States.

Based on patient feedback from the CMS Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, the Becker’s list highlights hospitals that achieved the highest possible rating for cleanliness — a key indicator of patient experience and quality of care. Data for the rankings reflects patient surveys completed between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, with results updated in May 2026.

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center was one of only 12 hospitals in Illinois to receive this recognition and one of just two hospitals within the OSF HealthCare Ministry to earn a 5‑star CMS cleanliness rating.

“We are proud to be recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the nation’s cleanest hospitals,” said OSF Saint Katharine President Jackie Kernan. “This distinction reflects the unwavering commitment of our Environmental Services team and all Mission Partners who work together every day to provide a safe, high‑quality environment for our patients and the communities we serve.

“Cleanliness is a critical component of the patient experience and overall quality of care. This recognition underscores our dedication to excellence, patient safety, and delivering compassionate, reliable care at every touchpoint.”

Becker’s Hospital Review is a leading source of healthcare news and analysis, and its annual cleanliness list draws from CMS patient experience data to spotlight hospitals demonstrating exceptional performance in maintaining clean and safe care environments. For patients and families, hospital cleanliness plays a vital role in comfort, confidence, and overall satisfaction during care.