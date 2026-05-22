Wexells win Rochelle Chamber Lawn of the Week Award

Kris and Jessica Wexell were recently named the first 2026 winners of the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce Lawn of the Week contest. (Photo provided by Rochelle Chamber of Commerce)

Kris and Jessica Wexell were recently named the first 2026 winners of the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce Lawn of the Week contest.

Winners will be crowned each week through September and will receive a yard sign and an Ace Hardware gift card.

“We are so happy that this community-focused program has grown so much over the past five years,” Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera said. “We know we have several residents in the community that have such pride in their homes. We want to be a small part of recognizing that. We thank Ace Hardware for once again being our presenting sponsor.”

Nominations can be submitted via the link on the chamber’s Facebook page, emailing rochellechamber@gmail.com or scanning the QR code on the sign in the current winner’s yard.