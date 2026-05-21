Dixon’s America 250 Committee to host Red, White, & Blue Ball to support Wounded Warrior Project

Dixon’s America 250 Committee is hosting a fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project to support the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured veterans.

The Red, White, & Blue Ball on June 27 at Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon, will be an unforgettable evening of patriotism, music, and community held in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and in support of the Wounded Warrior Project, according to organizers.

“As our nation marks 250 years of independence, this special fundraiser will bring our community together for a night of celebration and purpose,” said Chris Bishop, a member of Dixon’s America 250 Committee. “Dress in your finest red, white, and blue attire and join the meaningful night honoring 250 years of American freedom while supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

Guests will enjoy live entertainment from the nostalgic Yorkville Big Band and the crowd-favorite Time Bandits Band, keeping the dance floor full all evening long. Wounded Warrior guest speaker Danielle Green also will be featured. Green is a U.S. Army veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and former University of Notre Dame basketball player who was injured while serving in Iraq.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and limited bar service will be available.

Wounded Warrior Project is a veterans’ service organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Its programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and assist in preventing veteran suicides.

Many wounded veterans return from service but don’t always feel like they’ve come home. Some face wounds such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or chronic pain that disrupt daily life.

In WWP’s most recent Warrior Survey, 76% of warriors reported that pain interferes with their enjoyment of life, and 77% reported symptoms of PTSD. These challenges can isolate veterans and strain their families.

With the funds raised through the Red, White, & Blue Ball, Dixon’s America 250 Committee will help WWP provide veterans and families with mental health care, physical wellness, long-term rehab, financial stability, and community connection.

Tickets are available at Discoverdixon.com under the events tab labeled America250.

For more information, contact Bishop at christophermbishop1@gmail.com.