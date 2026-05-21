Be prepared for high traffic, construction zones this Memorial Day weekend

Despite gas prices above $5 a gallon, AAA expects to see 45 million Americans journey 50 miles or more over the extended Memorial Day weekend.

The Illinois Tollway is estimating 8.5 million vehicles expected to travel across the Tollway system during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Thursday through Monday.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Friday, when more than 2 million vehicles are projected to use the tollway system, about 300,000 more than an average travel day, Illinois Tollway said.

“Memorial Day marks the beginning of the busy summer travel season, and our priority is helping customers travel safely and reliably across the Tollway system,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said. “Whether customers are traveling to spend time with family and friends or heading out for the holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to plan ahead, stay alert behind the wheel so we all arrive safely at our destinations.”

To help reduce traffic impacts during the holiday weekend, most temporary maintenance and construction lane closures will be suspended from noon on Friday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

(File photo) Drivers pass through the River Road Toll Plaza in Rosemont. (AP photo)

Some work may continue behind barriers to keep projects on schedule. All work is weather-dependent, the tollway said.

Here is a look at some of the high-volume roadways across northern Illinois – both tollways and non-toll roads – where there is ongoing construction:

Tollways

Tri-State I-94/I-294/I-80)

Between 47th Street and North Avenue, traffic is shifted in both directions.

The ramps connecting westbound I-290 to northbound I-294 and westbound I-290 to southbound I-294 are closed, and detours are in place.

The ramp connecting northbound Halsted Street to southbound I-294 is closed with a posted detour.

Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90)

The ramp connecting westbound I-90 to southbound Illinois Route 31 is closed with a posted detour.

Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88)

The ramp from eastbound I-88 to southbound I-294 traffic is reduced to a single lane.

Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)

Traffic in both directions between 127th Street and International Parkway is shifted.

For current travel information, go to www.illinoistollway.com or follow the agency on social media.

• Interstate 80 is under construction between Princeton and Ladd, and at the junction with Interstate 39 in La Salle County. Construction clears up briefly until just west of Morris.

• Junction with Interstate 55: Work is still being done on the cloverleaf ramps that take travelers from I-80 northbound and I-55 southbound.

• Westbound I-80 to northbound and southbound Chicago Street.

A detour will direct traffic westbound on I-80 to the Larkin Avenue (Illinois Route 7) exit and entrance ramps to access Chicago Street via eastbound I-80.

• Eastbound I-80 to northbound Chicago Street.

A detour will direct traffic to use the eastbound I-80 ramp to southbound Chicago Street, then turn left (at a temporary signal) onto northbound Chicago Street.

• Chicago Street (northbound and southbound) to eastbound I-80.

A detour will direct traffic westbound on I-80 to the Larkin Avenue exit and entrance ramps to access eastbound I-80.

• Northbound Chicago Street to westbound I-80.

A detour will direct traffic to turn left onto a temporary ramp connecting southbound Chicago Street to westbound I-80.

• Exit 127 at Houbolt Road in Joliet.

Both lanes through Joliet remain under heavy construction. This includes the interchange at South Raynor Avenue. The exits at the interchange with U.S. Highway 52 are currently closed, as well.

• Francis Road bridge in New Lenox

This will remain fully closed between Silver Cross Boulevard and Gordon Street until December. A detour directs traffic to Cedar Road, U.S. Route 30 (Lincoln Highway), and Gougar Road.

U.S. Route 6

Those seeking to avoid construction along I-80 by taking U.S. Route 6 should know the stretch from Terry Drive to Larkin Avenue in Joliet is under construction, as is the area where it merges with U.S. Route 30 in downtown Joliet.

For more information, visit I80will.org.

Interstate 57

• I-57 north of Kankakee

This stretch is largely construction-free until travelers reach Blue Island, but travelers should note that ramp closures on I-94 near Dolton could divert traffic.

Heading south, it’s not until Buckley or Champaign that travelers should expect heavy construction.

• IL Route 17 through Limestone.

Those heading west out of Kankakee or east of Streator should be aware of construction on Illinois Route 17 through Limestone. Route 17 south and east of Streator is also under heavy construction, as is the stretch between Wenona and Varna.

Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.