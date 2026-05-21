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Ogle County News

Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire fish fry is June 5

The Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire Department Lindenwood fire station at 15940 E. Lindenwood Road.

The Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire Department Lindenwood fire station at 15940 E. Lindenwood Road. (Photo provided by Ryan Schweitzer)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire Department in Lindenwood is holding its 73rd annual fish fry fundraiser Friday, June 5.

The event will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Lindenwood Fire Station at 15940 E. Lindenwood Road, Lindenwood.

The meal includes all-you-can-eat fish or hot dog, chips, beans, bread, potato salad and a drink.

Cost is $13 for adults over 13, $8 for children, and free for children under 3. You have the option of dining in or carrying out and credit cards are accepted.

Contact Ryan Schweitzer at 630-292-0303 or rmschwei@aol.com for further information.

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Shaw Local News Network

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