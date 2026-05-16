OSF Saint Katharine ICU nurse honored with DAISY Award

Ermira Ramadani, RN, an intensive care unit nurse at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon holds her DAISY Award, earned for providing extraordinary compassionate care for a patient and his family. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

Ermira Ramadani, an intensive care unit nurse at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, has been recognized with a DAISY Award for providing extraordinary, compassionate care for a patient and his family.

Ramadani received the honor after being nominated by a patient’s wife who credited her with making a difficult health care experience more comforting and supportive for her husband and family.

In the nomination, the patient’s wife shared that while her husband had received care from many nurses over the years, Ramadani stood out for her attentiveness, empathy, and commitment to listening. She described how Ramadani carefully explained care, offered reassurance, and took time to be fully present at the bedside.

“I was drawn to nursing because I’ve always wanted a career where I could make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” Ramadani said. “I enjoy connecting with others, supporting them during difficult moments, and being someone patients and families can rely on.”

Ramadani’s journey at OSF Saint Katharine began during her first semester of nursing school, when she completed clinicals as a student nurse. She later returned as a nurse extern, gaining hands‑on experience across multiple units before joining the team as a registered nurse.

“From the beginning, I felt welcomed and inspired by the nurses and staff I worked alongside,” she said. “Those experiences helped shape me both personally and professionally, and I’m grateful to now continue caring for the community as part of the team.”

The DAISY Award is an international program that honors nurses who demonstrate exceptional clinical skill and compassionate care. Ramadani’s recognition highlights the meaningful impact nurses make every day.