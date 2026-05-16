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Illinois Valley

Bureau County Fairgrounds to Sports and Pokemon Card Show may 23

Vintage and modern cards, collectibles on sale May 23; vendor tables available

The Bureau County Fairgrounds will hold a Sports Card and Pokemon Card Show Saturday, May 23 (Scott Anderson/Illinois Valley Sportscard Comic and Collectible Christmas Show)

By Kate Santillan

The Bureau County Fairgrounds will hold a Sports Card and Pokémon Card Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23.

The card show features vintage and modern sports, Pokémon, Dragonball, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh and TCG cards. The show will also include collectibles, comic books, coins, action figures, video games, Legos, bobbleheads, and memorabilia.

Selling tables are available and cost $35. The tables will also be reserved; one gets one free. To reserve a selling table, call 815-866-3606

The show costs $3 for adults and is free for children ages 11 and under.

The Bureau County Fairgrounds are located at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

For more information, visit bureaucountyfair.com.

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