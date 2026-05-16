Pembroke named in DOJ probe into gender, sexuality policies

The U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Illinois school districts’ policies and curricula related to gender identity and sexuality includes one district in Kankakee County.

Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 in Hopkins Park is among the 36 Illinois public school districts being investigated by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The probe looks into how and if schools teach about gender and sexuality and what parent opt-outs are in place.

It is also investigating whether bathrooms and locker rooms are single-sex-only and whether access to girls’ sports teams is limited “based on biological sex,” according to an April 30 news release from the Department of Justice.

The investigations will examine whether the districts are adhering to Title IX and the Supreme Court’s precedents on parental rights, according to the release.

Pembroke Interim Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district has received correspondence from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, advising the district that the DOJ is commencing a Title IX compliance review.

Walters said that in terms of the subject matter of the investigation, there have been no concerns or complaints about the district’s curriculum, procedures or practices.

Why these 36 school districts in particular have been selected is not known, but Walters said the superintendents have tried to determine commonalities.

One thing they found in common was that all the districts have been recipients of a Community Oriented Policing Services school violence prevention grant through the Department of Justice.

“All 36 received COP grants from the federal government,” Walters said in a statement. “The DOJ has not reached any conclusions, and due to the threat of litigation, the District is unable to provide additional details at this time.

“The work of our teachers and staff has not changed. Our focus remains on creating classrooms where every student feels safe, supported, and ready to learn.”

Walters added that the district would respond appropriately to the DOJ’s requests and work in good faith to ensure clarity and compliance.

Another nearby school district named in the investigation was Iroquois County Community Unit School District 9 in Watseka.

The full list includes:

Atwood Heights School District 125,

Bloomington Public Schools District 87,

Bluford Unit School District 318,

Buncombe Consolidated School District 43,

Center Cass School District 66,

Central School District 104,

Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155,

Country Club Hills School District 160,

Crete-Monee School District 201-U,

DeKalb School District 428,

East Dubuque Unit School District 119,

Elmwood Park Community Unit School District 401,

Freeport School District 145,

Galena Unit School District 120,

Gillespie Community Unit School District 7,

Iroquois County Community Unit School District 9,

Leyden Community High School District 212,

Lick Creek Community Consolidated School District 16,

Lyons School District 103,

Martinsville Community Unit School District C-3,

Meridian Community Unit School District 223,

Noble Network of Charter Schools,

North Chicago Community Unit School District 187,

North Palos School District 117,

Norwood Elementary School District 63,

O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90,

Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123,

Odin Public School District 722,

Oregon Community Unit School District 220,

Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259,

Reavis Township High School District 220,

Ridgeview Community Unit School District 19,

Stockton Community Unit School District 206,

Tamaroa School District 5,

Thornton Fractional Township High School District 215, and

Will County School District 92.

The Civil Rights Division has not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigations, according to the DOJ release.