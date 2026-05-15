Rock Falls High School announces awards, scholarships, honors recipients

Rock Falls High School recently released the names of graduating students who have earned awards, honors and scholarships.
The total amount in scholarships and awards for the Class of 2026 is $1,832,800.
University and college scholarships
- Augustana College: Ian Finney and Broxyn Surratt
- Illinois State University: John Thompson
- Michigan State University: Jacqueline Ahsmann
- Midwest Technical Institute: Connor Nadr
- Northern Illinois University: Colten Thompson
- Ripon College: Emma Peterson and Gracie Peterson
- Sauk Valley Community College Impact: Peighton Ahlstrand, Alexis Bonnell, Camden Bucholz, Emma Cernich, Jozlyn Chattic, Brody Cox, Landyn Dummer, Ryleigh Eriks, Alejandro Espinoza, Ian Finney, Naomi Gallentine, Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald, William Heath, Jaslene Herrera, Austin Homrighausen, Makenzie Janssen, Patrick Jones, Maya Kobbeman, Lyndin Mallard, Jayleigh Mulnix, Kellan Newendyke, Olivia Oppenlander, Tiffany Oppenlander, Adan Oquendo, Jovani Pedroza, Arianna Reyna, Ava Rivera, Raul Salgado, Katalina Scott, Quinn Stahr, Madison St. Clair, Broxyn Surratt, Aaliyah Surrena, Colin Swartz, Logan Thome, Hannah Thome, Gavin Williams, Bennett Williamson and Ava Wilson
- Sauk Valley Community College Impact Scholars: Emma Cernich, Kayla Hackbarth, Austin Homrighausen, Patrick Jones, Maya Kobbeman, Quinn Stahr, Colin Swartz and Logan Thome
- Sauk Valley Community College Scholars: Brenna Burlack and Owen Mandrell
- University of Illinois: Bryce Anderson and Katalina Scott
- University of Wisconsin-Platteville: Ashlyn Fargher
Monetary awards and scholarships
- 2026 CGH Summer Scholars Scholarship: Katalina Scott
- Bi-County Education Scholarship: Emma Cernich
- Bill McKinnis Scholarship: Jozlyn Chattic
- Brother and Sister Scholarship in Memory of Ralph (Tom) & Robert Zigler: Olivia Oppenlander
- Character Ed Scholarship: Ziggy Coon and Connor Nadr
- City of Rock Falls Water/Electric Reclamation Department Scholarship: Adan Oquendo
- Civil Air Patrol Scholarship: Colin Swartz
- Department of Illinois American Legion Scholarship: Emma Cernich
- Dustin Watts Educational Scholarship: Katalina Scott and Kayla Hackbarth
- East Coloma - Nelson Education Association Scholarship: Ava Rivera and Makenzie Janssen
- For the Love of Music Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth
- Golden Apple Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth
- Howard F. Janssen Memorial Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt and Katalina Scott
- Jessica Coleman Strader Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth
- Joel L Gerdes Scholarship: Connor Nadr, Ava Rivera and Colten Thompson
- Judy McKinnis Scholarship: Ava Rivera
- Judy M. Thome Memorial Scholarship: Gavin Williams
- Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. Scholarship: Cole Heald, Kayla Hackbarth, Alejandro Espinoza, Broxyn Surratt, Katlina Scott and Jozlyn Chattic
- Life Savings Grant Scholarships: Makenzie Janssen
- Linda Thurm Scholarship: Ava Rivera and Quinn Stahr
- Montgomery Family Scholarship: Connor Nadr and Broxyn Surratt
- Montmorency Education Association Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth
- PFLAG Scholarship: John Thompson
- Ray Deibert Memorial Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth
- Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth
- Rock Falls High School Alumni Association Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth
- Rock Falls High School Association Student of the Year: Kayla Hackbarth
- Rock Falls High School Education Association Scholarship: Lyndin Mallard, Katalina Scott and Colten Thompson
- Rock Falls High School Student Athlete Leader Scholarship: Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt
- Rock Falls Optimist Club Scholarship: Katalina Scott, Broxyn Surratt, Emma Cernich, Bryce Anderson, John Thompson, Colten Thompson, Evangelina Adams, Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald, Jayleigh Mulnix, Makenzie Janssen, Jozlyn Chattic, Gavin Williams, Raul Salgado, Tiffany Oppenlander and Olivia Oppenlander
- Rock Falls Police Department FOP Lodge 215 Scholarship: Gavin Williams
- Rock Falls Rotary Glenn Coleman and William J. Sowles Scholarships: Makenzie Janssen, Colten Thompson, Alejandro Espinoza, Gavin Williams, Jozlyn Chattic, Kayla Hackbarth, Bryce Anderson, Broxyn Surratt and Katalina Scott
- Rock River Chapter NSDAR Educational Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt
- Royal McCormick Memorial Scholarship: Evangelina Adams
- Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt
- Sinnissippi Centers Human Service Scholarship: Evangelina Adams
- Sterling American Legion Scholarship: Katalina Scott, John Thompson
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust General Fund Scholarship: Evangelina Adams, Joshua Hammelman, Katalina Scott, Quinn Stahr, Broxyn Surratt, Colten Thompson, John Thompson, Jozlyn Chattic, Cole Heald, Jaslene Herrera, Olivia Oppenlander, Tiffany Oppenlander, Ava Rivera, Raul Salgado, Gavin Williams, Alejandro Espinoza and Connor Nadr
- Sterling/RF Community Trust Clement Hey Memorial Scholarship: Katalina Scott
- Sterling/RF Community Trust Helene R. Dillon Memorial Scholarship: John Thompson
- Sterling/RF Community Trust Home Hospital Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt
- Sterling/RF Community Trust Home Cadet Thorpe Law Enforcement Scholarship: Cole Heald
- Sterling Rock Falls Elks Lodge #1218 in Memory of Donald Stachowiak Scholarship: Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt
- Steve Dew Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Fargher and Broxyn Surratt
- Vicki Dunphy Perseverance Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald and Colten Thompson
- WACC Health Occupations Student Recognition Scholarship: Alexis Bonnell, Breanna Dallgas Frey, Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt
- WACC Early Childhood Student Recognition Scholarship: Emma Cernich and Kayla Hackbarth
- WACC Criminal Justice Student of the Year Scholarship: Owen Mandrell
- WACC Digital Media Student of the Year Scholarship: Emma Rumley
- WACC Early Childhood Education Student of the Year Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth
- WACC Health Occupations Student of the Year Scholarship: Katalina Scott
- Whiteside County Health Department Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt
- Whiteside Illinois Retired Teachers Association: Ava Rivera, Emma Cernich and Kayla Hackbarth
Academic awards
- All Around Seniors of the Year Award: Bryce Anderson and Kayla Hackbarth
- American Legion Award: Bryce Anderson and Kayla Hackbarth
- American Legion Honorable Mention: Connor Nadr, Katalina Scott
- Daughter of the American Revolution: Katalina Scott
- Illinois State Scholars: Bryce Anderson, Emma Cernich, Ian Finney, Kayla Hackbarth, Austin Homrighausen, Patrick Jones, Maya Kobbeman, Owen Mandrell, Katalina Scott, Quinn Stahr, Broxyn Surratt and Logan Thome
- Rock Falls High School Three Sport Athlete for 4 years: Peighton Ahlstrand, Jayleigh Mulnix, Connor South, Broxyn Surratt and Logan Thome
- Rock Falls High School Education Association Student of the Month: Kayla Hackbarth (September), Katalina Scott (October), Ian Finney (November), Logan Thome (December), Bryce Anderson (January), Maya Kobbeman (February), Owen Mandrell (March), Ryleigh Eriks (April) and Patrick Jones (May)