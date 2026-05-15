Rock Falls High School announces awards, scholarships, honors recipients

Confetti covers Rock Falls graduates Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Rock Falls High School. The school has announced the class of 2026 recipients of awards, honors and scholarships. (Brian Hurley)

Rock Falls High School recently released the names of graduating students who have earned awards, honors and scholarships.

The total amount in scholarships and awards for the Class of 2026 is $1,832,800.

University and college scholarships

Augustana College: Ian Finney and Broxyn Surratt

Ian Finney and Broxyn Surratt Illinois State University: John Thompson

John Thompson Michigan State University: Jacqueline Ahsmann

Jacqueline Ahsmann Midwest Technical Institute: Connor Nadr

Connor Nadr Northern Illinois University: Colten Thompson

Colten Thompson Ripon College: Emma Peterson and Gracie Peterson

Emma Peterson and Gracie Peterson Sauk Valley Community College Impact: Peighton Ahlstrand, Alexis Bonnell, Camden Bucholz, Emma Cernich, Jozlyn Chattic, Brody Cox, Landyn Dummer, Ryleigh Eriks, Alejandro Espinoza, Ian Finney, Naomi Gallentine, Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald, William Heath, Jaslene Herrera, Austin Homrighausen, Makenzie Janssen, Patrick Jones, Maya Kobbeman, Lyndin Mallard, Jayleigh Mulnix, Kellan Newendyke, Olivia Oppenlander, Tiffany Oppenlander, Adan Oquendo, Jovani Pedroza, Arianna Reyna, Ava Rivera, Raul Salgado, Katalina Scott, Quinn Stahr, Madison St. Clair, Broxyn Surratt, Aaliyah Surrena, Colin Swartz, Logan Thome, Hannah Thome, Gavin Williams, Bennett Williamson and Ava Wilson

Peighton Ahlstrand, Alexis Bonnell, Camden Bucholz, Emma Cernich, Jozlyn Chattic, Brody Cox, Landyn Dummer, Ryleigh Eriks, Alejandro Espinoza, Ian Finney, Naomi Gallentine, Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald, William Heath, Jaslene Herrera, Austin Homrighausen, Makenzie Janssen, Patrick Jones, Maya Kobbeman, Lyndin Mallard, Jayleigh Mulnix, Kellan Newendyke, Olivia Oppenlander, Tiffany Oppenlander, Adan Oquendo, Jovani Pedroza, Arianna Reyna, Ava Rivera, Raul Salgado, Katalina Scott, Quinn Stahr, Madison St. Clair, Broxyn Surratt, Aaliyah Surrena, Colin Swartz, Logan Thome, Hannah Thome, Gavin Williams, Bennett Williamson and Ava Wilson Sauk Valley Community College Impact Scholars: Emma Cernich, Kayla Hackbarth, Austin Homrighausen, Patrick Jones, Maya Kobbeman, Quinn Stahr, Colin Swartz and Logan Thome

Emma Cernich, Kayla Hackbarth, Austin Homrighausen, Patrick Jones, Maya Kobbeman, Quinn Stahr, Colin Swartz and Logan Thome Sauk Valley Community College Scholars: Brenna Burlack and Owen Mandrell

Brenna Burlack and Owen Mandrell University of Illinois: Bryce Anderson and Katalina Scott

Bryce Anderson and Katalina Scott University of Wisconsin-Platteville: Ashlyn Fargher

Monetary awards and scholarships

2026 CGH Summer Scholars Scholarship: Katalina Scott

Katalina Scott Bi-County Education Scholarship: Emma Cernich

Emma Cernich Bill McKinnis Scholarship: Jozlyn Chattic

Jozlyn Chattic Brother and Sister Scholarship in Memory of Ralph (Tom) & Robert Zigler: Olivia Oppenlander

Olivia Oppenlander Character Ed Scholarship: Ziggy Coon and Connor Nadr

Ziggy Coon and Connor Nadr City of Rock Falls Water/Electric Reclamation Department Scholarship: Adan Oquendo

Adan Oquendo Civil Air Patrol Scholarship: Colin Swartz

Colin Swartz Department of Illinois American Legion Scholarship: Emma Cernich

Emma Cernich Dustin Watts Educational Scholarship: Katalina Scott and Kayla Hackbarth

Katalina Scott and Kayla Hackbarth East Coloma - Nelson Education Association Scholarship: Ava Rivera and Makenzie Janssen

Ava Rivera and Makenzie Janssen For the Love of Music Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth Golden Apple Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth Howard F. Janssen Memorial Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt and Katalina Scott

Broxyn Surratt and Katalina Scott Jessica Coleman Strader Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth Joel L Gerdes Scholarship: Connor Nadr, Ava Rivera and Colten Thompson

Connor Nadr, Ava Rivera and Colten Thompson Judy McKinnis Scholarship: Ava Rivera

Ava Rivera Judy M. Thome Memorial Scholarship: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. Scholarship: Cole Heald, Kayla Hackbarth, Alejandro Espinoza, Broxyn Surratt, Katlina Scott and Jozlyn Chattic

Cole Heald, Kayla Hackbarth, Alejandro Espinoza, Broxyn Surratt, Katlina Scott and Jozlyn Chattic Life Savings Grant Scholarships: Makenzie Janssen

Makenzie Janssen Linda Thurm Scholarship: Ava Rivera and Quinn Stahr

Ava Rivera and Quinn Stahr Montgomery Family Scholarship: Connor Nadr and Broxyn Surratt

Connor Nadr and Broxyn Surratt Montmorency Education Association Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth PFLAG Scholarship: John Thompson

John Thompson Ray Deibert Memorial Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth Rock Falls High School Alumni Association Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth Rock Falls High School Association Student of the Year: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth Rock Falls High School Education Association Scholarship: Lyndin Mallard, Katalina Scott and Colten Thompson

Lyndin Mallard, Katalina Scott and Colten Thompson Rock Falls High School Student Athlete Leader Scholarship: Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt

Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt Rock Falls Optimist Club Scholarship: Katalina Scott, Broxyn Surratt, Emma Cernich, Bryce Anderson, John Thompson, Colten Thompson, Evangelina Adams, Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald, Jayleigh Mulnix, Makenzie Janssen, Jozlyn Chattic, Gavin Williams, Raul Salgado, Tiffany Oppenlander and Olivia Oppenlander

Katalina Scott, Broxyn Surratt, Emma Cernich, Bryce Anderson, John Thompson, Colten Thompson, Evangelina Adams, Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald, Jayleigh Mulnix, Makenzie Janssen, Jozlyn Chattic, Gavin Williams, Raul Salgado, Tiffany Oppenlander and Olivia Oppenlander Rock Falls Police Department FOP Lodge 215 Scholarship: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams Rock Falls Rotary Glenn Coleman and William J. Sowles Scholarships: Makenzie Janssen, Colten Thompson, Alejandro Espinoza, Gavin Williams, Jozlyn Chattic, Kayla Hackbarth, Bryce Anderson, Broxyn Surratt and Katalina Scott

Makenzie Janssen, Colten Thompson, Alejandro Espinoza, Gavin Williams, Jozlyn Chattic, Kayla Hackbarth, Bryce Anderson, Broxyn Surratt and Katalina Scott Rock River Chapter NSDAR Educational Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt

Broxyn Surratt Royal McCormick Memorial Scholarship: Evangelina Adams

Evangelina Adams Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt

Broxyn Surratt Sinnissippi Centers Human Service Scholarship: Evangelina Adams

Evangelina Adams Sterling American Legion Scholarship: Katalina Scott, John Thompson

Katalina Scott, John Thompson Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust General Fund Scholarship: Evangelina Adams, Joshua Hammelman, Katalina Scott, Quinn Stahr, Broxyn Surratt, Colten Thompson, John Thompson, Jozlyn Chattic, Cole Heald, Jaslene Herrera, Olivia Oppenlander, Tiffany Oppenlander, Ava Rivera, Raul Salgado, Gavin Williams, Alejandro Espinoza and Connor Nadr

Evangelina Adams, Joshua Hammelman, Katalina Scott, Quinn Stahr, Broxyn Surratt, Colten Thompson, John Thompson, Jozlyn Chattic, Cole Heald, Jaslene Herrera, Olivia Oppenlander, Tiffany Oppenlander, Ava Rivera, Raul Salgado, Gavin Williams, Alejandro Espinoza and Connor Nadr Sterling/RF Community Trust Clement Hey Memorial Scholarship: Katalina Scott

Katalina Scott Sterling/RF Community Trust Helene R. Dillon Memorial Scholarship: John Thompson

John Thompson Sterling/RF Community Trust Home Hospital Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt

Broxyn Surratt Sterling/RF Community Trust Home Cadet Thorpe Law Enforcement Scholarship: Cole Heald

Cole Heald Sterling Rock Falls Elks Lodge #1218 in Memory of Donald Stachowiak Scholarship: Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt

Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt Steve Dew Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Fargher and Broxyn Surratt

Ashlyn Fargher and Broxyn Surratt Vicki Dunphy Perseverance Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald and Colten Thompson

Kayla Hackbarth, Cole Heald and Colten Thompson WACC Health Occupations Student Recognition Scholarship: Alexis Bonnell, Breanna Dallgas Frey, Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt

Alexis Bonnell, Breanna Dallgas Frey, Katalina Scott and Broxyn Surratt WACC Early Childhood Student Recognition Scholarship: Emma Cernich and Kayla Hackbarth

Emma Cernich and Kayla Hackbarth WACC Criminal Justice Student of the Year Scholarship: Owen Mandrell

Owen Mandrell WACC Digital Media Student of the Year Scholarship: Emma Rumley

Emma Rumley WACC Early Childhood Education Student of the Year Scholarship: Kayla Hackbarth

Kayla Hackbarth WACC Health Occupations Student of the Year Scholarship: Katalina Scott

Katalina Scott Whiteside County Health Department Scholarship: Broxyn Surratt

Broxyn Surratt Whiteside Illinois Retired Teachers Association: Ava Rivera, Emma Cernich and Kayla Hackbarth

Academic awards