Lee County property transfers for May 4-8, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Brik Blackford to Royaciano C Flores, 1049 HIGHLAND AVE, DIXON, $20,000

James L Dale and Joyce C Dale to Kimberly Dale, 203 DIVISION STREET W, AMBOY, $90,000

Richard L Dir and Jessie M Dir to Brianna Massolle and Dustin Massolle, 105 HENNEPIN AVENUE S, DIXON, $85,000

Keegan Maxwell and Emily Maxwell to Robert W Mullins Trustee and Robert W Mullins Dot, 1 Parcel: 21-12-35-100-014, $494,052

Christiana Devoney, Christiana Devony, and Ronald A Roblan to Matthew T Lunsford and Tabitha R Lunsford, 802 PADDOCK AVENUE, ASHTON, $195,000

Open Sesame Child Care Center Inc, Chad Bahr, and Skyler Mccoy to Lincoln Rentals Llc, 501 LINCOLN AVENUE S, DIXON, $425,000

Mark Edward Kennay and Rebekah A Kennay to Christopher N Oidtman and Eden V Hollins, 359 WYOMING AVE, PAW PAW, $194,000

Sauk Valley Properties Llc and Beth A Wilson to Ludwig Dairy Inc, 1320 6TH STREET W, DIXON, $215,000

Sauk Valley Properties Llc and Beth A Wilson to Ludwig Dairy Inc, 1316 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $215,000

Matthew Bradshaw and Carla Bradshaw to Joshua M Bertolozzi, 1834 WOLVERINE RD, DIXON, $310,000

Stephen M Smith to Jeremy van Buren and Hillary Van Buren, 855 RIVERSIDE DR, DIXON, $349,500

Cole O Reeder and Alexa S Reeder to Holly Wheatley, 1307 DOUGLAS TERRACE, DIXON, $305,000

Greta A Snyder to Heather Barbee and Lamont Barbee, 712 OTTAWA AVE S, DIXON, $123,000

Celeste S Lyles and James D Lyles to Michael D Lanning and Nicole Lanning, 907 RICHARDSON AVE, ASHTON, $165,000

Ralph Bledsoe to Lp Quality Investments Llc, 18 PLEASANT STREET W, AMBOY, $23,000

Lois Zeilmann and Loretta Hedrick to Scott Leffelman and Shawn Leffelman, 1 Parcel: 19-22-04-300-003, $0.00

Quit Claims

Mary J Gogliotti-Hastings to Steve Franczak, Thomas Franczak, and Timothy Franczak, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-427-026, $0.00

Mary J Gogliotti-Hastings to Steve Franczak, Thomas Franczak, and Timothy Franczak, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-427-025, $0.00

David J Kurllinkus to Kurt Fassler and Sarah Gilmore, 46 KILGORE ROAD, STERLING, $0.00

Nancy Garcia Moreno to Erika I Garcia, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-206-016, $0.01

Nancy Garcia Moreno and Saul Moreno to Onofre S Garcia and Josefina G Garcia, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-256-065, $0.01

Danny Lee Horton and Lori Ann Horton to Danny Lee Horton and Lori Ann Horton, 1518 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Thomas Held to Teresa K Held, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-176-001, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

James Fischer Trustee, David Fischer Trustee, and Fischer Family Trust to James Fischer and Paula Fischer, 3 Parcels: 13-21-36-200-001, 13-21-36-300-009, and 13-21-36-400-001, $0.00

James Fischer Trustee, David Fischer Trustee, and Fischer Family Trust to James Fischer and Paula Fischer, 1422 BASELINE ROAD LA MOILLE, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Christopher J Ravel and Sydney D Ravel to Christopher J Ravel Trustee, Sydney D Ravel Trustee, and Ravel Family Trust, 1879 WILDCAT COURT, DIXON, $0.00

First National Bank In Amboy Executor and Marilyn J Bodmer to Randell Crossen, 1 Parcel: 18-08-10-327-013, $0.00

First National Bank In Amboy Executor and Marilyn J Bodmer to Tessa S Lohse, 1637 ELDENA ROAD, DIXON, $105,000