Coroner identifies boy killed in DePue hostage standoff

An aerial view of the home where the shooting took place in the Hummingbird Lane Mobile Home Park on Monday, May 11, 2026 in DePue. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the scene of a fatal domestic disturbance in the 2700 block of East Street west of DePue. According to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a barricaded subject at a mobile home in the Hummingbird Lane Mobile Home Park. A 3-year-old later died at a local hospital, while the suspect remained hospitalized Monday afternoon. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County officials have released the identity of the child who was shot during a hostage situation Sunday, May 10, in rural DePue.

Damian Camacho, 3-years-old of DePue, suffered a “gunshot injury inconsistent with sustaining life,” according to preliminary autopsy results released by Bureau County Coroner Kurt Workman.

The incident began early Sunday morning when Camacho was with his mother, Aurora Almanza, at the mobile home of her boyfriend, Anthony Daniel Rodriguez.

According to prosecutors during a court hearing Wednesday, a 911 call was made by Rodriguez’s sister, Julia Aquino, who reported that Rodriguez was threatening her, Almanza and the two children with a large butchers knife.

When police arrived, officers initially attempted to get Rodriguez to come out of the home peacefully. However, after Rodriguez allegedly failed to comply and screams were heard coming from inside the residence- officers forced entry into the home.

According to prosecutors, Rodriguez jumped onto the bed Camacho was in while holding the knife when officers entered the residence. Two officers then fired three total shots, striking both Rodriguez and Camacho.

Rodriguez initially did not allow authorities to provide aid to Camacho, according to prosecutors.

According to the coroner’s release, Camacho was transported from the scene to OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton. Despite resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m.