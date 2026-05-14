Special prosecutor to review police shooting in DePue hostage standoff

An aerial view of the home where the shooting took place in the Hummingbird Lane Mobile Home Park on Monday, May 11, 2026 in DePue. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the scene of a fatal domestic disturbance in the 2700 block of East Street west of DePue. According to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a barricaded subject at a mobile home in the Hummingbird Lane Mobile Home Park. A 3-year-old later died at a local hospital, while the suspect remained hospitalized Monday afternoon. (Scott Anderson)

A special prosecutor has been appointed by Bureau County to review the investigation into an unidentified police officer who fired shots during the hostage standoff that killed 3-year-old Damian Camacho on Sunday, May 10, in rural DePue.

According to a news release, the Special Prosecution Unit of the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office will review the Illinois State Police’s investigation to decide whether any legal action is warranted.

The move was taken at the request of Bureau County State’s Attorney Dan Anderson “to avoid even the appearance of any potential conflict of interest the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office may have.”

Regardless, the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office will continue the prosecution of Anthony Daniel Rodriguez for his alleged actions that brought the officer into his home in the first place.

More details about the incident were also revealed during Rodriguez’s first court hearing on Wednesday, May 13. Prosecutors said a woman called 911 after Rodriguez allegedly threatened her life and the lives of two children.

According to prosecutors, police arrived and established a perimeter around the residence while attempting to get Rodriguez to come out peacefully.

Rodriguez was locked in a bedroom inside the home with the hostages while officers attempted de-escalation techniques. When those failed, they broke down the bedroom door, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez then jumped onto a bed with the knife, which Camacho was on. Rodriguez then grabbed Camacho and held him. The officer, who has not been identified, fired three shots. A non-lethal weapon was deployed first, followed by two shots from a firearm. Both Rodriguez and Camacho were struck.

Authorities said when officers attempted to provide aid to Camacho following the shooting, Rodriguez initially refused to let them take the child for medical treatment.

Camacho was eventually transported to OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton for treatment, where he later died from the gunshot wound.