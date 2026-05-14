Grundy County approves agreement to address Nettle Creek washout concerns near Gore, Lisbon Roads

The Grundy County Board approved a $55,600 contract with Chamlin & Associates on Tuesday seeking options to stabilize Nettle Creek along Lisbon Road north of Gore Road.

County Engineer Eric Gibson said the county’s intent is to pave Lisbon within the next couple of years, but he doesn’t want to pave a road that has potential for a washout.

“It’s not a total engineering agreement, where it would actually get us to plans that lead to construction,” Gibson said. “This goes through some different alternatives with IDNR to see actually what we can do out there, and what our best bang for our buck is.”

Gibson said the agreement does a full topographic survey, utility coordination, and historical research. He said it gives him a couple of planning documents to work with, and helps him figure out what alternatives he has.