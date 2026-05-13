Upcoming Amboy events include Saturday plant sale, 2-day Junk in the Trunk

Blooming onions and more: The Lee County Master Gardeners will host a plant sale Saturday, May 16, at the Lee County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Grove Road, in Amboy. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the sale continues until 11 a.m. or until plants are sold. Annuals, perennials and vegetable plants will be available.

Get lighter for summer: The Amboy Depot Museum is hosting a “Junk in Your Trunk” rummage sale in the parking lot of the Depot Museum. The sale will take place Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Vendors can fill their trunks, reserve a space in the Depot Museum parking lot, park and sell their unwanted items. The fee for a space is a donation to the Depot Museum. To reserve a space, call 815-857-3814 or email amboydepotmuseum@gmail.com.