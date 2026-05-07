Dixon letter carriers will collect food Saturday

Letter carriers across Dixon will collect non-perishable food donations on Saturday, May 9, as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, an annual effort to combat food insecurity in communities nationwide. (Alex T. Paschal)

Letter carriers across Dixon will collect nonperishable food donations Saturday, May 9, as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, an annual effort to combat food insecurity in communities nationwide.

The drive asks residents to leave bags of non-perishable food by their mailboxes on Saturday, May 9. Letter carriers will pick up donations while delivering mail or return with a vehicle if the donation is too large for their mailbag. Donations can also be dropped off at the Dixon Post Office.

All food collected locally goes directly to the Dixon Food Pantry to help residents in need.

The timing of the spring food drive is critical. Food banks and pantries typically receive the majority of donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Nationally, the drive has collected well more than 1.9 billion pounds of food over 32 years.

For information, call the Dixon Post Office at 815-284-5015.