Fritts seeks nominations for 2026 Educator of the Year Award

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is seeking nominations for his 2026 Educator of the Year Award.

The annual award seeks to recognize outstanding educators who go above and beyond for their students.

“We have so many incredible educators in the 74th District who don’t get enough recognition,” Fritts said. “This award is a way for us to celebrate the exemplary educators who go above and beyond in our community and deserve to be recognized for their dedication to education.”

To be eligible, educators must work full time at a school in the 74th District. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. Monday, May 18.

Visit RepFritts.com to fill out the nomination form.