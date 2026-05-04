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Work on U.S. Route 52 in Lee County starts May 11

Illinois Department of Transportation logo

Illinois Department of Transportation logo (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Jeannine Otto

Work on an 8-mile stretch of U.S. 52 from Eldena Road south of Dixon to just south of U.S. 30 will start May 11.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the start of construction that will include work on the intersections of U.S. 52 and U.S. 30, and U.S. 52 and Inlet Road.

Construction will start from the U.S. 52 and U.S. 30 intersection and move north, according to Kristophere’ Owens, IDOT spokesman. Then, construction will proceed north to Eldena Road, then back south to U.S. 30.

Owens said the project involves milling, then application of a binder and the main pavement, with those being applied in separate passes. The project is expected to be completed by August.

The $4.6 million project consists of milling and resurfacing the pavement. There will be daytime lane closures controlled by flaggers. Drivers are urged to use caution, be alert for workers and construction vehicles and equipment, seek alternate routes and refrain from using mobile devices while driving.

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Jeannine Otto

Jeannine Otto

Field Editor