Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery, Regional Office of Education to host screening of ‘Generation Found’ in Dixon

Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery in partnership with the Regional Office of Education No. 47 will host a public screening of the documentary “Generation Found” on Thursday, May 7, at The Dixon Historic Theatre in Dixon. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth )

Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery in partnership with the Regional Office of Education No. 47 will host a public screening of the documentary “Generation Found” on Thursday, May 7.

The screening will take place at The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, and is free and open to the public. The documentary aims to increase awareness and understanding of recovery high schools and their role in supporting youths overcoming substance use disorders.

“Generation Found” chronicles a Houston-based recovery community working to address youth addiction, the leading cause of death among their generation. The film provides an in-depth look at both the challenges faced by families impacted by addiction and the promise of recovery through supportive, community-based solutions.

The event will feature a post-screening discussion with Michael Durchslag, executive director of P.E.A.S.E. Academy in Minneapolis – the longest-running recovery high school in the United States. P.E.A.S.E. is an acronym for Peers Enjoying a Sober Education.

He will be accompanied by students from P.E.A.S.E. Academy, who will present artwork reflecting their recovery experiences.

The student art exhibit is supported in part by the Partnership for a Healthy Lee County. This screening is part of a broader initiative led by SVVOR and ROE No. 47 to explore the potential development of a recovery high school in the Sauk Valley region, with a proposed location in Rock Falls.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort among community partners, with a core planning team that includes representatives from Sinnissippi Centers, University of Illinois Extension, and the Lee County Courts. Recovery high schools are accredited secondary schools specifically designed for students in recovery from substance use disorders.

These schools provide a structured academic environment integrated with recovery supports, including counseling, peer accountability, and relapse prevention strategies. The model is designed to help students maintain sobriety while continuing their education and working toward graduation.

Organizers emphasize that the initiative is currently in the exploratory phase. Community input, stakeholder engagement, and needs assessment will guide the feasibility and planning process moving forward. Local residents, educators, healthcare professionals, and community leaders are encouraged to attend the screening and participate in the discussion.

For additional information or to reserve seating, contact Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery or ROE 47.