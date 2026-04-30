Sauk Valley Community College honors employees, marketing team with Outstanding Awards

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Sauk Valley Community College announced its 2026 Outstanding Awards recipients Monday, recognizing faculty and staff who have demonstrated excellence, creativity and commitment to the college’s mission.

The honorees span full-time and part-time roles across academic and administrative departments, with one award recognizing the collaborative work of the Marketing Department.

Full-time faculty and staff

Therese Wood, an assistant professor, earned the Outstanding Full-time Faculty Award for her excellence in teaching and campus presence. Wood maintains the college’s science labs while creating structured, supportive learning environments for students. She collaborates across departments and works closely with the Learning Commons team to ensure faculty and students have the resources they need.

Shaunna Zettle, a multimedia designer, received the Outstanding Full-time Staff Award. Colleagues describe her as someone who combines professionalism with genuine enthusiasm, readily pausing her own work to support colleagues and meet tight deadlines. Her positive attitude and creativity have strengthened the college’s culture and enhanced experiences for students and staff.

Part-time faculty and staff

Elisa Gatz, an adjunct physics instructor, was named Outstanding Part-time Faculty. Gatz brings creativity to her classroom and tutoring work, helping students grasp difficult concepts through practical, relatable examples. She participates in professional development and mentors tutors at the Learning Commons.

Lindsay Good, a Foundation assistant, earned the Outstanding Part-time Staff Award for her character, positivity, and willingness to take on additional responsibilities. Good has become an indispensable part of Foundation operations, bringing a welcoming presence to the office while supporting major events, such as Chocolate Rendezvous and campus partnerships.

Dual credit and team recognition

Gina Cole, a biology instructor, received the Outstanding Dual Credit Instructor Award. Over 13 semesters across 10 years, Cole has taught dual-credit courses at Polo High School, allowing 133 students to earn college credit while still in high school. She uses hands-on learning and student-led presentations to connect science to real life.

The marketing department earned the Shared Team Achievement Award for its commitment to inclusive, accessible communications and active community engagement. The department ensures college materials welcome all students and community members while building strong connections between the college and the Sauk Valley area.