Morrison’s water tower to undergo scheduled maintenance beginning May 1

Morrison’s municipal water tower will be temporarily taken out of service beginning May 1 to allow for scheduled interior tank maintenance. (Beck Diefenbach)

Morrison’s municipal water tower will be temporarily taken out of service beginning May 1 to allow for scheduled interior tank maintenance.

This work is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, reliable, and high-quality water system for residents and businesses, according to a news release. The anticipated maintenance period is four to six weeks.

During the maintenance period, the water system will continue to operate using large-scale hydro-pneumatic pressure tanks. Residents and businesses may experience minor fluctuations in water pressure at times, but no major service interruptions are anticipated.

Residents and businesses may notice temporary changes in water clarity, discoloration and odor. If this occurs, residents and businesses are asked to run cold water only (not hot water) for a few minutes until it clears. The water will remain safe for normal use throughout the maintenance period.

The city appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as this important work is completed, according to the release. Updates will be provided if there are any significant changes to the project timeline or service conditions.

For additional information, contact City Hall by calling 815- 772-7657, visiting 200 W. Main St., or going to the city’s official website: www.morrisonil.org