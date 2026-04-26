Karter Livengood has two HRs, eight RBIs in Milledgeville win: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Milledgeville 13, Pearl City 7: Karter Livengood hit two home runs, a double and drove in eight runs. He also pitched three innings.

Milledgeville 15, West Carroll 5 (5 inn.): Kye Francis pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts for the Missiles. Kayden Knutti had three RBIs.

Alleman 14, Dixon 4 (6 inn.): Dixon gave up eight runs in the sixth inning of the road loss. Eli Kirchoff had two RBIs and Gage Helfrich had three hits.

Orangeville 7, Amboy 6: The Broncos rallied late with two runs in the seventh to walk off with a win. Amboy had eight errors. Rylan McNinch and Tanner Welch doubled.

Pearl City 18, West Carroll 5 (6 inn.): The Thunder were out-hit 8-2 in the home loss.

Softball

Rock Falls 2, Woodstock 0: Zoey Silva had 19 strikeouts and no walks in a three-hitter. She also had three hits at the plate. Kendra Scott had two RBIs.

Rock Falls 9, Woodstock 1: The Rockets scored nine times in the fourth inning of the home win. Chloe Behrens had four RBIs and Zoey Silva pitched a second complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Fulton 19, Pearl City 1 (4 inn.): The Steamers scored 14 runs in the first inning of the home win. Wrenn Coffey hit for the cycle and had five RBIs.

Freeport 4, Oregon 3: The Hawks tied it with two runs in the seventh before Freeport answered to walk it off. Ashlee Mundell had two of Oregon’s six hits.

Girls soccer

Oregon 2, Mendota 0: Sarah Eckardt and Christine Ramirez had goals in the win. Mili Zavala had three saves in the shutout for Oregon (9-2-1).

Girls track & field

Dixon takes fourth at Rockford: The Duchesses had 61 points as Lena-Winslow (214.5) won and Mendota (120) was runner-up at the 11-team Rockford Christian Invitational. Ella Davidson and Addison Cox went 1-2 in the discus for Dixon. Kate Boss took second in the 800 and Olivia Adruini was third.