Oregon’s Izzy Berg strikes out 16 in 11-0 BNC win at Rock Falls

Oregon sophomore pitcher Izzy Berg and the young Hawks had a dominant showing in Wednesday’s 11-0 Big Northern Conference win at Rock Falls.

Berg struck out the first 13 Rockets, finishing with 16 strikeouts in six innings in a one-hit shutout. Brooke Halverson pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts as the two combined to strike out 18 of 21 Rock Falls batters.

Kendra Scott’s single to start the fifth inning was the only thing denying the Oregon pitchers a perfect game.

Coming off Monday’s 2-1 complete game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks against Byron, Berg continued a dominant stretch as the Hawks (10-5, 4-2 BNC) won a third straight conference game.

She said the sunny weather made for another good outing. She also had three singles and scored a run.

“Lately it’s been really cold,” she said, “and then pitch-wise, my curveball is working really well.”

She whiffed 14 of the 16 Rockets swinging through strike three.

“I would say just moving the ball,” she said of what keyed the strikeouts. “Speed wasn’t really my friend this game, but movement was.”

One of six underclassmen who started the game for Oregon, she said she improved over the summer.

“I knew that we lost a lot of seniors, so it was kind of a fresh start for me this year,” she said. “I feel like our chemistry is very good. Most of our field is underclassmen, and we all really get along.”

Oregon freshman Kylie Morrow led off the game with a double and scored an unearned run on a passed ball.

Rockets (5-11, 3-4) pitcher Zoey Silva kept things close for nearly five innings before Oregon scored six runs in the fifth to comfortably take control. Silva went 4⅔ innings, striking out seven and allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. Korah Hosler pitched the remainder of the game.

Rock Falls’ Zoey Silva winds up for a pitch against Oregon Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

“I had to switch pitchers,” RF coach Steve Giddings said. “Zoe was mad at me for taking her out, but we’ve got [four] more games this week. I can’t pitch you every single game, we’ve got to stretch you out.”

Giddings said Berg’s rise ball was working well, but his team is better than what it showed.

Oregon’s Kendall Boyle hit a home run, while Ashlee Mundell (three RBIs) and Giselle Zavala (two RBIs) each doubled. Lola Schwarz and Halverson also drove in runs for the Hawks.

Oregon’s Brooke Halverson slides in safe at third against Rock Falls’ Rylee McFadden Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Oregon’s first-year head coach Abby Baker said Berg has a plethora of pitches in the circle.

“I think everything honestly was working good for her,” she said. “I think she does a great job of keeping her composure and just going out there and doing her job.”

Berg also pitched as a freshman and has continued to come through this season. The team also had solid defense in the win.

“We definitely had it going on defense,” Baker said. “Isabel was setting people down, so that kind of made it easier for us.”

The Hawks are currently tied for third with Genoa-Kingston in the BNC. Stillman Valley and North Boone have yet to lose in conference play.

“We obviously have a very tough conference with the BNC,” Baker said. “I think we’ve had some good showings, and I think we’ll continue to keep it on the ups. I think we can continue to put our mark on the BNC and show up for a good regional.”