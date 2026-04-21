Sterling’s annual Clean and Green scheduled for May 8-9

Televisions and computer towers were some of the items collected during a 2024 electronic recycling event in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Sterling’s annual Clean and Green will be May 8 and 9. It is open to Sterling residents only.

Accepted items include non-hazardous bulk waste such as furniture, dried paint, tires (a maximum of four per residence), used motor oil, appliances, brushes, metal, tin, car batteries, bikes and electronics, including computers, monitors, cellphones, printers, scanners and TVs. TVs must be intact.

Items not accepted include household trash, explosives, cleaning supplies, items containing mercury, lawn chemicals, pool chemicals, spray paint and anti-freeze.

If you’re not sure whether something will be accepted, call Public Works at 815-632-6657.