La Salle County EMA seeks trained weather spotters

(File photo) To strengthen the county’s severe weather response, La Salle County EMA is encouraging residents to become “citizen scientists,” or trained individuals who safely observe and report conditions such as hail size, wind damage, rainfall totals, and storm development. (Tom Collins)

Following a confirmed EF1 tornado that touched down near Mendota, La Salle County Emergency Management Agency seeks residents to become trained weather spotters.

“Events like this highlight how critical timely, accurate information is during severe weather,” said Fred Moore, director of La Salle County EMA. “We rely not only on radar and technology, but also on trained observers in the community who can provide real-time reports from the ground.”

To strengthen the county’s severe weather response, La Salle County EMA is encouraging residents to become “citizen scientists,” or trained individuals who safely observe and report conditions such as hail size, wind damage, rainfall totals, and storm development. These reports help the National Weather Service and local officials make faster, more precise decisions during rapidly evolving storms.

To support this effort, La Salle County EMA and the National Weather Service will host a free “Severe Weather Spotter Training” class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 at Illinois Valley Community College, room CTC 124 in Oglesby.

The class will provide essential training on storm identification, safety practices, and how to effectively report severe weather. No prior experience is required, and all residents with an interest in community safety are encouraged to attend.

“Having more trained eyes on the sky can make a real difference,” Moore added. “The more people who understand what to look for and how to report it safely, the better prepared our communities will be when severe weather strikes.”