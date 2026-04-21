Sale to benefit the Chana School Museum is May 29-30

The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques, and Americana (CMAAA) is located on the southwest corner of Franklin Street and N. Fourth Street (Illinois 2) in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

A benefit sale for the Chana School Museum will be held May 29-30. The location of the sale is the Oregon Coliseum, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Franklin Street in downtown Oregon.

It’s spring time and the right time to gather those unwanted items for the benefit fundraiser for the Chana School Museum. April and May are good months to empty closets, basements and garages of those unwanted and used items. Donations vary from clothing, household items, tools, small appliances, antiques, art, furniture and the most unusual of items.

Donations for the event will be taken right after Memorial Day weekend. Volunteers will have drop-off days for donated items on Tuesday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, May 27, from 3-6 p.m. All items should be dropped off at the Coliseum on these dates and times.

Some items that cannot be taken for donation are large entertainment centers, large appliances, blinds, mattresses and springs and car seats. If there are questions concerning what items can or cannot be taken, call Ray at 815-979-2907. There may be pick up of large items only; call Ray or Connie at 815-440-1065.

The actual sale begins Friday, May 29, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with a half-day sale Saturday, May 30, starting at 8 a.m. at the Oregon Coliseum.

The Chana School stands as the only wooden two-room schoolhouse on the National Register of Historical Places in Illinois. It represents a unique style of schoolhouse, which was superior in size to all other rural schools of the time. The 1883 Chana School was cut in two, moved from Chana to Oregon’s Park East, restored, and then opened for tours, field trips, special events and appointments. This was all done through volunteer efforts, gifts, grants and fundraisers. The National Register Office in Springfield considers this project as one of the most successful community projects to date in the state of Illinois.

The fundraiser to benefit the 1883 Chana School Museum raises funds to maintain the old schoolhouse. The 1883 Chana School is a museum run by volunteers and supported through fundraisers, grants and donations only. The Chana School Museum is supported by the Chana School Foundation, which is a 501c(3) not-for-profit organization. IRS tax forms are available for any donation.

If you would like to learn more about the Chana School Museum and how you can become a volunteer, call Connie at 815-732-2447. Volunteers are always needed for special projects, school group activities, fundraisers such as this sale and more.