Oregon’s Izzy Berg gets 100th strikeout: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Oregon pitcher Izzy Berg is pictured after eclipsing 100 strikeouts for the season on Monday, April 20, 2026. She struck out 12 in a 2-1 win over Byron and has 110 strikeouts on the season. (Photo submitted by Abby Baker)

Softball

Oregon 2, Byron 1: Izzy Berg pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks in the home win. She eclipsed 100 strikeouts for the season and sits at 110. Hayleigh Huerman scored on an error as the Hawks earned the walkoff win on an Alexi Czochara groundout.

Fulton 10, Rock Falls 0 (5 inn.): Jessa Read pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks. Kerby Germann had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. The Rockets gave up eight runs in the third inning.

Hall 11, Newman 8: Violet Anderson tripled and had three RBIs for Newman in the road setback.

North Boone 12, Dixon 1 (5 inn.): The Duchesses were held to two hits and one walk in the home loss.

Abingdon-Avon 7, Bureau Valley 1: Kadyn Haage had two hits for BV in the road loss.

Eastland 23, West Carroll 0 (4 inn.): Morgan McCullough and Izzy Ames (one home run) each had five RBIs in the road win. Keara Kaus pitched a no-hitter with five strikeouts.

Amboy 9, Lena-Winslow 4: Ellie McLaughlin had 10 strikeouts and hit a home run in the win.

Baseball

Dixon 9, Genoa-Kingston 6: The Dukes scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of the home win. Gage Helfrich had three RBIs and Daniel Fordham had two RBIs for Dixon. Eli Kirchoff pitched five innings in the win.

Newman 9, Hall 2: Michael Morse (four RBIs) and Ashton Miner (three RBIs) each hit home runs for Newman in the road win. Evan Bushman pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Alleman 8, Sterling 6: Sterling fell short at home after leading 5-0 through four innings. Wyatt Cassens had three hits and Adrian Monarrez had two RBIs for Sterling. Alleman scored four unearned runs against Eli Penne.

Rock Falls 14, Oregon 9: Owen Mandrell had two doubles and three RBIs in the home win. AJ Moore also knocked in three runs for the Rockets. Landon Anderson had a home run and two RBIs for the Hawks. Oregon used six different pitchers.

Fulton 15, AFC 0 (4 inn.): Fulton scored 10 runs in the first inning of the home win. Will Borgman pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts. Jacob Voss scored three runs and had two RBIs.

Princeton 5, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Sawyer Copeland led the Panthers with two RBIs at home.

Bureau Valley 6, Ridgewood 3: The Storm scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on for the road win. Aiden Litherland had two RBIs.

Bureau Valley 17, Ridgewood 7 (6 inn.): Brandon Carrington had four hits and four RBIs in the win.

Boys tennis

Sterling 9, Alleman 0: Sterling swept six singles matches and three doubles matches in the win.

Men’s tennis

Oakton 7, Sauk Valley 2: Jayce Kastner won at No. 6 singles 7-5, 3-6, 10-5. Iker Zaragoza and Sawyer Zuithoff won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Boys track & field

Rock Falls wins at Princeton: The Rockets tallied 237 points to win the five-team Ferris Invitational over the runner-up Tigers (212.5). Rock Falls winners were Alexavier Oquendo (100, 200), Cooper South (100 open), Ian Finney (1600, 3200) and Connor South (triple jump).

Oquendo, Carson Devers, Logan Thome and Cole Heald won the 4x100 relay.

Forreston invite: The Forreston co-op won with 140-5 points, Milledgeville (90) was third and Amboy (72) was fourth among seven teams. Forreston winners were Brody Schwartz (100, 400), Landon Graden (1600), Eli Ferris (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles),

Christian Ryia, Schwartz, Jonathan Milnes and Mercer Mumford won the 4x100 relay. Milnes also won the high jump.

Milledgeville’s Carsten Wade won the 200.

Amboy’s Channing Bellows, Anthony Linder, Owen Dallam and Tyler Mahar won the 4x800 relay. Ian Hassler won the discus and Damian Bender won the long jump.

Girls track & field

Rock Falls takes third at Princeton: The Rockets tallied 178 points as Mendota (238) won and Princeton (228.5) was runner-up. Kat Scott won the 800 and Kayla Hackbarth won the discus for Rock Falls. Scott, Ashley Rodriguez, Brenna Burlack and Miley Bickett won the 4x800.

Forreston invite: The Forreston co-op was third and AFC (16) was fifth among seven teams. Forreston’s Tenlei Patterson, Lucy Bawinkel, Drue Behrends and Laynie Mandrell won the 4x800 relay. Patterson was runner-up in the 800 and Macie Mandrell was runner-up in the shot put.