Sterling garage fire destroys structure

A residential garage fire on Sterling’s First Avenue was brought under control Monday after firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze and prevented it from spreading to neighboring structures.

Whiteside County Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a fire in an unattached garage around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of First Avenue.

Sterling Fire, Rock Falls Fire, CGH EMS, and Sterling Police were dispatched to the scene.

Initial responders found a well-involved fire in the garage with exposures – neighboring structures – on both sides and across the alley. A mutual-aid box alarm was requested, bringing Dixon Rural Fire and Prophetstown Fire to assist. Polo Fire and Morrison Fire covered Sterling and Rock Falls stations during the incident.

Firefighters laid 500 feet of large-diameter hose to the nearest hydrant to attack the fire, temporarily blocking First Avenue. The first arriving apparatus made an exterior attack, transitioning to an interior attack as additional units arrived. A second MABAS Box 10 assignment was called during operations.

The fire was brought under control approximately 15 minutes into the incident.

The building was a total loss, as were its contents. However, exposures on both sides of the garage sustained only siding damage, and fire did not extend to the interior of neighboring structures.

ComEd and Sterling Code Enforcement were called to assist at the scene.

There were no injuries to homeowners, occupants, or responders.