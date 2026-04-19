Sterling’s Danny Martinez has four RBIs in win: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Sterling 14, Belvidere 4 (5 inn.): Danny Martinez led Sterling with four RBIs. Wyatt Cassens had three RBIs and a triple.

Softball

Freeport 3, Erie-Prophetstown 2 (5 inn.): Lilly Swatos led the Panthers with two RBIs in the road loss.

E-P 13, Galena 0 (4 inn.): Alyssah Padia (four RBIs) and Ayden Klendworth (two RBIs) each hit home runs.

E-P 7, Byron 1: Leah Richmond had a double and two RBIs. Wynn Renkes had eight strikeouts in the circle.

Boys tennis

Sterling 4, Washington 4: Aron Rivera, Micah Peterson and Xavian Prather all won in singles. Rivera and Peterson won at No. 1 doubles.

Metamora 8, Sterling 0: Sterling dropped its first dual of the season with the road setback.

Boys track & field

Downers Grove South invite: Sterling’s Brady Hartz, Ryan Gebhardt, Quincy Maas and Aiden Lacy won the 4x200 relay. Derek Prieto, Alex Zaragoza, Maas and Lacy also won the 4x400 relay.

Girls soccer

Dixon 1, Freeport 1: The Duchesses moved to 4-5-1 after the draw.

Orion-Sherrard 7, Sterling 0: Sterling fell to 2-11 after the road loss.

College men’s tennis

Sauk Valley 5, McHenry 4: The Skyhawks improved to 2-6 after winning three singles matches and two doubles matches by default.