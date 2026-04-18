Small daily habit can prevent big problems for those with diabetes

Regular foot care is essential for anyone living with diabetes, and daily foot checks can prevent small problems from turning into serious infections, said Dr. Kyle Swanson, OSF HealthCare podiatric surgeon.

“Diabetes can cause neuropathy, which decreases sensation in your feet ,so you may not feel blisters or sores forming,” Swanson said. “That’s why it’s important to look at your feet every day. If you can’t reach or see the bottom of your foot, ask someone to help or use a mirror.”

Swanson also says wearing light‑colored socks can help people with diabetes spot problems sooner. Because lighter fabric shows blood or drainage quickly, it can reveal a cut, blister or sore before the person ever feels it, acting like an early warning system for foot injuries.

Equally important as daily foot checks is making sure to maintain proper moisture levels.

“If your feet get too sweaty, that moisture can break down the skin and allow bacteria or fungus to grow,” he said. “If they’re too dry, the skin can crack and become an entry point for infection. That balance can shift from day to day, which is why daily checks matter.”

OSF HealthCare encourages individuals with diabetes to talk to their care team about foot care routines that can help prevent complications and protect long-term health.