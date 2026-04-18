Salvation Army’s Tosh to speak about homelessness at April 26 Whiteside Forum in Morrison

The Whiteside Forum will host Jessica Tosh on Sunday, April 26, to address the topic of homelessness.

Tosh serves as a corps officer at the Salvation Army Sterling-Rock Falls Corps Community Center and brings experience and knowledge to her role, interacts with the community on a daily basis and is a primary point of contact for questions, comments or requests for assistance in the area.

The presentation begins at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison. Learn about the nature of Tosh’s work and ask questions about the need, the causes and the support the community can offer to address this national and international problem.

The Salvation Army is committed to providing long-term and temporary shelter and support to individuals and families in the community who are experiencing homelessness. The local office offers a variety of programs and services designed to help people overcome homelessness and rebuild their lives. Find out more about the Salvation Army and the services offered at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/il/sterling/avenue-f-corps/.

All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public due to the generosity of many. For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347.