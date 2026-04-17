Next Hike the Hennepin is April 19 in Geneseo

This month’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal hike will be Sunday, April 19, and will travel from Lock 25 to Bridge 37 in Geneseo.

This hike is about 4.4 miles and is called “Cardinal.” Hikers will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Bridge 37 (the lot just west of the Geneseo Campground), where the hikers will be shuttled to Lock 25 to begin the journey. The Geneseo Campground is located on Route 82 north of Geneseo, on the north side of the canal.

Nonmembers of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal can participate, and there is no fee for the hike. Come and join in the fun, bring a friend and don’t forget to dress appropriately for the weather.

For more information, email the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.