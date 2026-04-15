Lee County property transfers for April 6-10, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Enrique Barrios, 113 SPRING STREET N, FRANKLIN GROVE, $35,500

Christopher John Jamroz to Marisol Flores, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-107-053, $18,000

Ted Lewis and Ted Otha Lewis to Seth Thomas Nissen and Lindsey Michelle Nissen, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-480-014, $20,000

Sandy Shumack and Sandra L Shumack to Mary Lou Pickrum Trustee, Mark Pickrum Trustee, and Pickrum Family Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-105-020, $13,000

Danielle Davolio and Daniele D’avolio to Sarah Chavez, 806 SHERIDAN AVE, DIXON, $116,500

Pamela A Urbanski, Robert John Urbanski, and Robert J Urbanski to Meagan Marie Gallardo, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-407-004 and 13-21-12-407-007, $64,500

James G Carter and Jennifer A Carter to Mary Jacobson and Melissa Trotter, 593 PENROSE ROAD, DIXON, $292,000

Amboy Property Group Llc to Gregory Lon Huiras and Valerie R Jados, 224 FRANKLIN STREET, FRANKLIN GROVE, $58,000

John Lopez and Waldina C Lopez to Loren Kay Davidson, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-403-006, $38,000

David Pottinger to Shannon Nally, 306 DEWEY ST, STEWARD, $225,000

Michael L Rex and Betty J Rex and Amanda William, 1279 ASH ST, ELDENA, $47,000

Rebecca Henry, Douglas Henry, and Sherry Henry to Dustin Kelly, 1 Parcel: 07-02-20-200-010, $75,000

David M Hellmich and Linda K Hellmich to Arlind Bajrami, 117 FOX TROT, DIXON, $525,000

Claire Hicks to David Mcneil, 133 EAST AVENUE N, AMBOY, $65,000

Kehm Family Farms Llc to Chicago Title Land Trust Company, Land Trust Company Trustee, and Trust Number 1076839, 1 Parcel: 22-18-17-100-002, $0.00

Quit Claims

E&k Real Estate Llc, Ermir Ramadani, Mtic Llc, Tyler Stacey, and Cody Stahl to E&k Real Estate Llc, Ermir Ramadani, White Picket Ventures Llc, and Cody Stahl, 803 1/2 MAIN STREET, ASHTON, $0.00

Shane C Nelson and Mary D Nelson to Shane C Nelson, 1195 LOST NATION RD, DIXON, $0.00

Willard Nelson to Schlesinger Ag Llc, 1 Parcel: 22-18-15-400-026, $0.00

Jane L Beaman to Jane L Beaman, Roxanne Beaman Daniels, and Suzanne Beaman Bollman, 1124 SINNISSIPPI AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Matthew J Garland to Matthew J Garland Trustee and Matthew J Garland Revocable Trust, 24 BROWNS BEACH ROAD, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to Jason Pitman Co Trustee, Trista Pitman Co Trustee, and Pitman Family Revocable Trust, 576 TIMBER CREEK, DIXON, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to North Shore Professional Holdings Llc, 122 E EVERETT, DIXON, $0.00

Jason Pitman and Trista L Pitman to Shouth Shore Industrial Holdings Llc, 2123 THIRD STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Debra S Loebach to Debra S Loebach Trustee and Debra S Loebach Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-17-06-400-003, $0.00

Kevin J Mcginn and Marie E Mcginn to Scott J Mcginn Trustee and Scott Mcginn Trust, 1668 BRANDYWINE LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Brian A Oester Trustee and Brian A Oester Trust to Sec 33 Llc, 1 Parcel: 12-14-17-300-005, $0.00

Sidney H Aurand and Sid H Aurand Trust to Sidney H Aurand, 2 Parcels: 16-01-25-476-025 and 16-01-25-476-026, $0.00

Timothy R Fassler Trustee, Timothy R Fassler Trust, Mark J Fassler Trustee, and Mark J Fassler Trust, to Christine Ann Ryan and Molly Ann Ryan, 185 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE, DIXON, $28,000

Mary J Gehant Trustee, Mary J Bresson Trustee, and Mary J Gehant Trust to David Taylor, 2513 WOODS ST, WEST BROOKLYN, $236,000

Michael H Zinke Trustee and Colleen Z Zinke Trust to Michael H Zinke Co Trustee, Linda A Zinke Co Trustee, Michael H Zinke Living Trust, and Linda A Living Trust, 11 Parcels: 05-17-19-400-003, 05-17-23-100-006, 05-17-23-100-007, 05-17-23-100-008, 05-17-23-300-004, 05-17-23-300-005, 05-17-23-300-009, 05-17-23-300-010, 05-17-24-100-009, 05-17-24-100-012, and 19-22-10-400-002, $10.00

Michael Zinke Trustee, Harold W Zinke Family Trust, and Harold W Zinnke Living Trust to Michael Zinke, 8 Parcels: 05-17-19-400-003, 05-17-23-100-006, 05-17-23-100-007, 05-17-23-100-008, 05-17-23-300-004, 05-17-23-300-005, 05-17-23-300-009, and 05-17-23-300-010, $10.00

Michael Zinke Trustee, Harold W Zinke Family Trust, and Harold W Zinnke Living Trust to Michael Zinke Trustee and Coleen Z Zinke Irrevocable Gift Trust, 14 Parcels: 05-17-03-200-035, 05-17-11-126-002, 05-17-14-300-004, 05-17-14-300-007, 05-17-16-300-007, 05-17-16-300-008, 05-17-29-200-005, 05-17-29-200-006, 05-17-30-100-004, 05-17-34-300-003, 15-17-14-100-005, 15-17-14-100-006, 15-17-15-400-004, and 15-17-15-400-006, $10.00

Deeds in Trust

Carolyn L Vessel to Carolyn L Vessel Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-329-045, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Lyle H Sword and Lyle R Sword to Jeffrey P Thode, 506 FIRST STREET N, ASHTON, $245,000