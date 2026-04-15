Amboy’s Food Truck Mondays return April 20

A successful community event that was born out of a Facebook food page will return to Amboy on Monday, April 20.

Food Truck Mondays, a monthly event featuring regional food trucks in downtown Amboy, operates from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Depot Museum parking lot in downtown Amboy.

The food trucks for April 20 are Tacos Guzman, Philly Factory, Big B BBQ, Press Box, Bluesy Box, JYDs, Wow Concessions and Main Squeeze.

“It just blew up bigger than I even imagined. I had no idea it was going to be such a hit,” said Kirstyn Carter, the Amboy resident who started the event and organizes it.

Carter has a Facebook page, Just Another Food Page, where members post recipes and photos of meals. Some of those posts mentioned food trucks.

“People were talking about food trucks and the different food trucks they’ve visited and enjoyed. Someone said Amboy should do something, so I said ‘sure, I’ll try,” Carter said.

In September 2023, Carter organized a small food truck event in downtown Amboy.

“It was such a hit and everybody enjoyed it so much. It was something new, something different. So I said ‘well, maybe I’ll try it next year for a full season and see how it goes,” Carter said.

It went so well that Carter now has a waiting list of food trucks to attend the event.

“I have food trucks contacting me, asking me if they can be a vendor at the event. This year is already full,” she said.

The dates for Food Truck Mondays in 2026 are April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 10, Sept. 21 and Oct. 12.

There is a charge for the food trucks to attend, and Carter uses those funds to give back to local organizations.

“Whatever money I get from that, we do a 50/50 drawing. We sell tickets at the event and we do the drawing after we get home that night and post it to Facebook Live. I donate our portion of the 50/50 each month to a local organization,” Carter said.

Last year, Carter donated $3,112 to local organizations from the proceeds of the 50/50 drawing.