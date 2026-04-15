$8M in federal funding awarded to Sauk Valley-area Head Start programs

Teachers in the Sterling Head Start program lead the children through calming breathing exercises Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

More than $25 million in federal funding, including $8 million to the Tri-County Opportunities Council in Rock Falls, has been awarded to Head Start programs serving families across northern and central Illinois, U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, announced Tuesday.

The funding, distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will support three organizations serving low-income families by expanding access to early childhood education and family support services.

The three organizations receiving the grants are:

Tri-County Opportunities Council in Rock Falls: $8,371,821

$8,371,821 Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity, Inc.: $8,286,961

$8,286,961 City of Rockford: $8,849,082

The funding will support both Head Start and Early Head Start programs, which serve children from birth through age 5 from low-income families.

The grants will expand access to early childhood education, health services and family support programs that help children develop cognitively, socially, and emotionally while preparing them for kindergarten. Beyond classroom instruction, Head Start programs provide nutritious meals, health screenings, dental care, and mental health services. The programs also connect families with resources for navigating social services, employment assistance, and other support.

Jill Calkins, president and CEO of Tri-County Opportunities Council, said the funding will allow the organization to maintain consistent, high-quality programming.

“For the children and families we serve, it means stronger beginnings, greater opportunities, and the support needed to build a brighter future,” Calkins said. “This funding makes it possible for us to provide consistent, high-quality early learning experiences and essential family support services to those who need them most.”

Sorensen, who represents Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, has made early childhood education a priority during his tenure in Congress, according to a news release.

“Head Start programs are a lifeline for families, providing high-quality early education, nutritious meals, and critical support services that help children succeed in school and in life,” Sorensen said. “It means kids have a safe place to learn and grow, and parents have support they can count on. This funding is about giving more children in our communities a strong start.”