Morrison Lions Area Recycle Day scheduled for April 18

The Morrison Lions Area Recycle Day will be Saturday, April 18.

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison.

Items accepted for recycling include scrap metal such as small household appliances, power and lawn tools, washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, dehumidifiers, freezers, water tanks, etc.

Electronics accepted include computers, fax machines, telephones, camcorders, CD and DVD players, microwaves, VCRs, keyboards, modems, projectors, printers, scanners, shredders, string lights and cords. No TVs or monitors will be accepted.

Morrison police will be present to accept old prescriptions, OTC medications, vitamins, and pet medications. Place loose pills in a clear plastic bag. No bottles, needles, syringes or liquids will be accepted. Ammunition will also be accepted.

Lions will be accepting eyeglasses, hearing aids, keys, cellphones and American flags. Also, used pairs of sneakers and tennis shoes with matching pairs tied together will be collected as will be small printer ink cartridges.

Lead acid batteries, including 6-, 12-, and 24-volt batteries from vehicles, mowers, motorcycles, boats, RVs and heavy equipment will be collected. Used motor oil can be dropped off at Kunes, 627 E. Lincolnway in Morrison, during the event.

Paper products including cardboard, magazines, soft-covered books and newspapers, will be collected. Hardcover books cannot be accepted. Aluminum cans will also be collected.

A truck providing free and unlimited paper shredding will be on-site and is sponsored by Farmers National Bank.

For more information, contact Flora at 815-772-4874 or e-mail fstralow@mchsi.com. The Lions look forward to helping all to observe Earth Day on April 22 by keeping the area clean and beautiful.

The accepted items will be gathered for free; however, monetary donations are gratefully accepted at the event, with proceeds supporting Lions projects, Morrison FFA, Key Club, Scouts and other local organizations.

Thank you to additional partners and sponsors for supporting this community event: TBK Bank, 1st Gateway Credit Union, City of Morrison, Kunes Auto Group of Morrison, Resthave Care and Rehabilitation, Republic Services, Key Club, American Legion, Scouts, Morrison FFA Chapter, Ron and Nancy Shank, Joe Robbins, Brandon Peppers and Yarbrough Appliances.

Morrison Lions meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Happy Joe’s. All are welcome to come to any meeting and learn about their motto – “We Serve”. Visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/morrisonil/contact.php to learn more about the club.