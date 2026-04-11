Arellano hosts Youth Advisory Council at State Capitol

Four Polo students pose with state Sen. Li Arellano Jr., who welcomed them to Springfield for his Youth Advisory Council. (Photo provided by State Senator Li Arellano Jr's office)

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, recently welcomed students from across the 37th District to Springfield for his Youth Advisory Council, giving them a firsthand look at how state government works.

“This program is an opportunity to show the next generation of leaders how government works while also hearing directly from them about the issues that matter most in their daily lives,” Arellano said. “Their perspectives are valuable and I look forward to continuing to advocate for their ideas and priorities throughout the rest of the legislative session.”

During their visit, students participated in a mock committee hearing and debated legislation they developed last fall. The exercise provided a hands-on experience of the legislative process and what it takes to move an idea through the General Assembly.

Students also toured the Illinois Senate and House chambers and met with state Reps. Travis Weaver, R-Edwards, and Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, to learn how both chambers work together to pass legislation.

The day concluded with a visit to the Old State Capitol, where students explored Illinois history and gained a deeper understanding of the foundation of state government.

Arellano also thanked the students, teachers and staff who helped make the event possible and encouraged continued participation in future programs.

The senator plans to host another Youth Advisory Council this coming fall within the district.

A video from the event is available at facebook.com/share/v/1L6DZ95ixv/.