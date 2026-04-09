Lee County judge keeps Dixon man jailed on child sexual assault, exploitation charges

A Lee County judge Thursday denied the release of a Dixon man charged with the sexual exploitation and assault of a child, despite his attorney’s arguments that prosecutors did not meet their burden of proof.

Wesley D. Petty, 25, of Dixon is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony; sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony; and criminal sexual assault of a family member under age 18, a Class 1 felony. If he is convicted, both sexual assault charges will require a prison sentence be 85% served before Petty would be eligible for release and a mandatory supervision period of three years to life.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes took place on or between Jan. 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025. The charges were filed Feb. 17.

In an interview with Dixon police, the child’s mother denied knowing that Petty had any inappropriate contact with her child, court records show.

Petty is being held in the Lee County Jail. He’s pleaded not guilty and is being represented by Lee County Public Defender Will Fawkes.

Petty appeared via Zoom before Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert on Thursday.

Fawkes asked the court to reconsider his motion for relief on the detention order that was filed March 11. Lee County State’s Attorney Charles Boonstra argued against it. Ackert denied Fawkes’ motion at a hearing March 18.

The motion argues that prosecutors failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that proof is evident or the presumption great that Petty committed the offenses he’s charged with.

It also argues that prosecutors failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that Petty poses a real and present threat to the community and that no combination of pretrial release conditions could mitigate that threat, according to the motion.

Ackert denied the motion, ordering for Petty’s continued detention.

Petty’s next court date is set for 8:30 a.m. May 7.