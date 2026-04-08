Sterling man charged with fleeing police, hitting speeds of 106 mph on Riverdale Road

A Sterling man with a history of speeding convictions is now accused of fleeing police at speeds of over 100 miles per hour as police attempted to pull him over March 31 near Rock Falls.

Martin Sosa Jr., 29, faces a list of charges that includes one count each of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, aggravated fleeing a police officer and one count of driving while license revoked, all Class 4 felonies. He’s also charged with one count each of speeding more than 31 mph over the speed limit, disregarding a stop sign and making an improper turn.

The charges filed Tuesday stem from a March 31 incident in which Sosa, while driving on a revoked license, traveled on Riverdale Road at 106 mph in a 55-mph zone and would not pull over for police, court documents show.

The traffic charges accuse him of failing to signal while turning right onto 12th Avenue in Rock Falls and failing to stop at a stop sign posted at the intersection of West 17th Street and 13th Avenue in Rock Falls.

The charges come as he is heading toward a June trial date for charges accusing him of improperly passing an emergency vehicle, eluding police and driving on a revoked license in September 2025. Those charges were filed against him Nov. 3. He pleaded not guilty in December.

Court records indicate Sosa has a string of speeding convictions. According to Whiteside County court records, Sosa was fined for a default judgment against him for a 2020 charge of speeding 15 to 20 mph above the speed limit. He pleaded guilty in three separate cases – one case each in 2014, 2015 and 2016 – to charges of driving 11 to 14 mph over the speed limit, according to court filings.

He also pleaded guilty in Whiteside County in 2022 to a 2021 drunken driving charge.

He is to appear in court April 30 for the most recent case. His next court date for the 2025 charges is set for May 27.