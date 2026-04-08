National Weather Service confirms tornado damage in Sterling in wake of April 2 storms

Here is a map of the locations of five April 2 tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Sterling during storms that rolled through Northern Illinois on April 2.

National Weather Service assessments indicate the tornado lasted from 6:02 p.m. to 6:07 p.m. and brought peak wind speeds of 90 mph to the far northern portion of Sterling, according to an NWS storm summary.

The tornado traveled 4 miles. Along its path, it tore roofs off two garages, damaged trees and the roofs of two churches, and rolled over a 3,000-pound rooftop HVAC unit. No one was injured.

It is the fourth tornado the National Weather Service has confirmed in connection with storms in Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties that evening.

Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms moved across northern Illinois during the afternoon and evening hours of April 2, delivering damaging winds, quarter-sized hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Of the other three tornadoes, one was confirmed in Lee County, the other two in Ogle County.

They included:

• An EF-1 tornado near Palmyra-Woosung in northwest Lee County from 6:11-6:18 p.m. Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins said no major damage was reported in Dixon city limits.

• An EF-1 tornado near Pine Creek Township in southwest Ogle County that lasted from 6:24-6:25 p.m.

• An EF-0 tornado in Holcomb in northeast Ogle County from 6:44-6:47 p.m.

Damage reports in Lee and Ogle counties included a destroyed barn and downed power poles and power lines on Mound Hill Road near Pilgrim Road in Lee County; structural damage along state Route 26, south of Woosung; downed trees and damaged outbuildings near West Edgewood Road and South Ridge Road in Ogle County; and a grain elevator down on railroad tracks south of Davis Junction.

Also on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said a fifth April 2 tornado was confirmed in neighboring Carroll County. That tornado, also an EF-1, brought peak winds of 90 mph to Savanna, began at 6 p.m. northeast of Savanna and lasted one minute.

The tornado traveled 1/4 of a mile, caused tree damage, and damaged a small shed, according to the National Weather Service.