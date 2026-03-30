Jazz quartet, etched photography set to make splash April 16 at The Next Picture Show

The Next Picture Show in Dixon will be the venue for an April 16 concert and photo art show featuring the Christian Dillingham Jazz Quartet and photographer Jason Patrick Miller. (Photo Provided By Sauk Valley Creative Writers Group)

The Next Picture Show in Dixon will be the venue for the 7:30 p.m. April 16 concert and photo art show featuring the Christian Dillingham Jazz Quartet and photographer Jason Patrick Miller.

Rendezvous Arts – where music, art and people come to play – closes its sixth season with Dillingham, the Grammy-winning bassist, and his powerhouse quartet, coupling groove-driven, alive with invention jazz with Miller’s striking photography etched in metal.

Music and art collide in a finale that’s bold, inventive and unforgettable. Other dates include: Lake Forest (7 p.m., April 17), and Chicago (2:30 p.m., April 19).

Christian Dillingham

Some artists simply have to be brought back. Grammy-winning bassist Dillingham is one of them. A Rendezvous Arts favorite for years, Dillingham returns with music from his acclaimed record “Cascades” alongside brand-new compositions currently in the works. His quartet features a powerhouse lineup: saxophonist Lenard Simpson, guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Greg Artry. Together, they create music that is both rooted and forward-looking, rich with groove, lyricism and discovery.

Jason Patrick Miller

On the visual side, Miller transforms Chicago through the eye of a pinhole camera. His images, printed on metal and altered through scratching, rust, and texture, reimagine the city as something both raw and timeless. Miller’s work captures the weight of steel and structure, while revealing the beauty of impermanence. The improvisatory spirit of his process mirrors the spontaneity of jazz, making his art a striking companion to Dillingham’s sound.

For more information, go to rendezousarts.org. To purchase tickets: www.rendezvousarts.org/christian-dillingham-jason-patrick-miller.

Rendezous Arts is presented by the Lake Forest Symphony Endowment at the Chicago Community Trust, The Canterbury Foundation, The Buchanan Family Foundation, The Sue Stevens and Rolet Family Funds, Bennet Raccah Charitable Fund and the Illinois Arts Council.