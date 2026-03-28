Newman baseball beats Morrison 12-2: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Newman 12, Morrison 2 (6 inn.): The Comets scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to win their home opener by run rule. Michael Morse and Evan Bushman each had two RBIs for the Comets. Ashton Miner got the win on the mound after pitching five innings with four strikeouts. Noah Robbins hit a solo home run for the Mustangs.

Fulton 12, Milledgeville 2 (5 inn.): Easton Spooner was 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the Steamers in the home win. Chase Dykstra had 10 strikeouts on the mound. The Missiles had four different pitchers allow runs.

Hinckley-Big Rock 29, AFC 7 (4 inn.): The Raiders gave up 14 runs in the fourth inning in the road loss.

Porta 13, Oregon 3 (5 inn.): Porta took control with eight runs in the second inning at Oregon. Landon Anderson had a triple and two RBIs for the Hawks.

Softball

Morrison 5, Newman 2: Elle Milnes had a home run and three RBIs for the Mustangs in the road win. Ava Duncan pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed. Lucy Oetting had two doubles and Kaylee Benyo had an RBI for the Comets.