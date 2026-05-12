OSF Saint Elizabeth hosts blood drive May 26

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 26, seeking donations to support local hospital blood supplies. (Photo Provided by Laura Brown)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 26, seeking donations to support local hospital blood supplies.

The drive runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at 1100 E Norris Drive, Ottawa.

Appointments are requested. Donors can register online at www.bloodcenter.org using code 3562 or call ImpactLife Peoria at 800-747-5401.

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental permission), weigh more than 110 pounds, and bring a photo ID. Those who last donated on or before March 31 are eligible to give.

The donation process takes about 45 minutes to an hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife, a nonprofit blood provider, supplies blood products to more than 100 hospitals across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.